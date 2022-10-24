AP News Summary at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi expects 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling denying abortion rights. Mortality data show these children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state, and if their mothers are Black, they’re three times more likely to die due to childbirth than Mississippi’s white women. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said as Mississippi led the fight against abortion that he would do everything in his power to make Mississippi the “safest state in the nation for an unborn child.” But doctors and mothers are concerned that hospital labor and delivery units are closing, moving lifesaving care hours away from some of the state’s poorest areas.

Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race. He now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. He will be Britain’s first leader of color, and the nation’s third leader just this year. Sunak will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss. She quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office, leaving a staggering economy and a shell-shocked and divided party. His only rival conceded and withdrew after failing to reach the nomination threshold of 100 Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the race.

Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are claiming increasing success in shooting down Iranian-built drones launched by Russia to terrorize the public.The head of Ukraine’s intelligence service said Monday that Ukraine’s forces have shot down 70% of the approximately 330 Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia has fired through Saturday. In the meantime, Russian officials doubled down on their claims of a possible “dirty bomb” radioactive attack, which Ukraine and the West both say is not coming from there side. In cities and towns across the war-torn country, Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on infrastructure. Authorities are racing to rebuild damaged facilities while ordinary Ukrainians are trying to conserve energy use.

Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US

WASHINGTON (AP) — New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. National math scores saw their largest decreases ever, and reading scores fell back to 1992 levels. This year was the first time the test was given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the results unacceptable, saying schools must redouble efforts to help students recover.

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall — and perhaps beyond — as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory in south Florida’s diverse Miami-Dade County, which would have been unthinkable just four years ago. Republicans and Democrats privately agree that Hurricane Ian may have helped Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis broaden his appeal. DeSantis' Democratic rival, former Gov. Charlie Crist, says Republicans are “overconfident." But Democratic Senate contender Val Demings concedes that her party’s midterm message isn’t resonating as she had hoped.

Police: 3 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school Monday morning. Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the three dead included an adult, a girl and the shooter. The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Within minutes, the school was surrounded by dozens of police vehicles.

Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. J. Alexander Kueng on Monday agreed to a deal that calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He's the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge, following Thomas Lane, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. A third former officer, Tou Thao, rejected a plea deal earlier this year. He stuck to that Monday but agreed to waive a jury trial and accept stipulated evidence that will eventually have the judge decide his guilt or innocence.

US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press interviewed about a dozen migrants who recently arrived in the U.S. and agreed to share documents they received when they were released from U.S. custody while they seek asylum after crossing the border with Mexico. The AP found that most had no idea where they were going, nor did the people at the addresses listed. Customs and Border Protection didn't respond to questions about the matter. But snafus suggest a pattern of Border Patrol agents sending migrants without friends or family in the U.S. to offices that get no notice. The places often don’t have space to house migrants. Because those addresses appear on the migrants’ paperwork, important notices could be sent there.

AC/DC's Brian Johnson writes about his Cinderella lives

Before he began tearing the roof off arenas as lead singer of hard rock icon AC/DC, Brian Johnson was fixing roofs. In his new memoir, the “Highway to Hell” singer recounts how he went from being a vinyl car roof fitter in the northeast of England to leading one of the most hailed bands in the world. It’s a Cinderella story. Johnson, now 75, was a Cinderella at least three times, never giving up on his dream of singing in a rock ‘n’ roll band. “The Lives of Brian Johnson” from Penguin Random House is out this week.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Drew Timme top AP preseason All-America team

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Gonzaga's Drew Timme are unanimous selections to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. They were joined by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Timme and Jackson-Davis were AP preseason All-Americans a year ago. Tshiebwe is the first AP national player of the year to return for another season since Tyler Hansbrough came back to lead North Carolina to a national title in 2009.