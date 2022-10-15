AP News Summary at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A missile strike has seriously damaged a key energy facility near Ukraine’s capital. The governor of the Kyiv region said Saturday’s strike didn’t kill or wound anyone. The country’s power system operator said repair crews were working to restore power but warned residents about possible outages. The Russian military strove to cut water and electricity in populated areas of Ukraine this week after a truck bomb explosion damaged the bridge that links Russia to the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Regions of southern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally designated as Russian territory last month remained a focus of fighting on Saturday.

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt was brought in Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng and restore order in Truss’ administration. He warned of “difficult decisions” to come, saying taxes could rise and public spending budgets would likely be squeezed further in the coming months. Truss had previously insisted that her tax-cutting plans were what Britain needs to boost economic growth. But a “mini-budget” which she and Kwarteng unveiled in September sent the British pound tumbling and left her credibility in tatters.

Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting

Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets of their North Carolina neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the chaos of the scene on Thursday evening in which authorities said a 15-year-old boy began firing in a tightly packed neighborhood and then on the walking trail. killing five and wounding two others. The recordings also provide new details about the teen, with multiple callers saying that he was wearing camouflage and one caller saying he was carrying a shotgun.

Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise

SEATTLE (AP) — It's been an especially violent week for police across the U.S., including the deaths of two Connecticut police officers and the wounding of a third. Even as the number of officers has dropped in the past two years, the number being targeted and killed has risen. Organizations that track violence against police say 56 officers have been killed by gunfire so far this year — a number that is up 14% from this time last year and about 45% from this time in 2020. The country is on track to approach or surpass other top annual totals of recent years, including 73 officers killed in 2011 and 67 in 2016.

Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague

For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is, once he’s done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April. Musk has claimed on Twitter that his acquisition of the company would speed development of an “everything app” he calls X by three to five years. But there are just a few obstacles.

Kemp vs. Abrams II: Republican has incumbent advantage now

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia governor's race is a rematch of 2018, when Republican Brian Kemp narrowly defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams. But circumstances have changed. This time, it is Kemp who holds a lot of advantages as he seeks reelection. Abrams is trying to rekindle the star power that had people talking about her being president one day. Kemp became the target of Donald Trump’s wrath when the defeated president threatened retribution after Kemp certified Democrat Joe Biden’s slate of presidential electors in Georgia. But not only did Kemp maintain support among most Republican voters while defying Trump, he seems to have only grown stronger heading into his rematch with Abrams.

Why Meloni's win in Italy not sitting well with Berlusconi

ROME (AP) — The resounding victory by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in last month's Italian election isn't sitting well with Silvio Berlusconi. The former three-time conservative premier is four decades her senior and fancies himself the elder statesman of Italy’s political right. Meloni is expected to be asked next week by Italy’s president to try to create a ruling coalition with campaign allies Berlusconi and right-wing leader Matteo Salvini and become premier. But long-simmering tensions among the allies have turned nasty in public in recent days. Meloni says she's determined to form a government with her allies and won't be deterred by posturing.

Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week

BAGHDAD (AP) — Protests in Iran have entered a fifth week with demonstrations intensifying in some cities along main streets and at universities across the country. A U.S.-based rights monitor estimates at least 233 protesters have been killed in the demonstrations sparked by the death last month of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. Participants chanted “Death to the Dictator!" on the streets of Ardabil, in Iran's northwest. Students rallied outside universities in the cities of Kermanshah, Rasht and the capital Tehran. Commercial strikes also resumed in key cities in Iran's northern Kurdish region. The government has responded with a brutal crackdown, internet outages and arrests.

'Don't Look Back': Refugee, plant worker writes of survival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — When hundreds of Achut Deng's colleagues at a South Dakota meatpacking plant were sickened by COVID-19, Deng spoke out to tell of the fear gripping the Sioux Falls workforce. Now, Deng is telling her whole story through a memoir that she hopes will bring awareness of both the hardships, as well as healing, for refugees. Her book ranges from detailing her flight from massacres in South Sudan, to the trauma she experienced as a refugee in the United States. The book for young adults, co-authored with Keely Hutton, draws its name from the words Deng’s grandmother uttered as they fled when their village came under attack: “Don’t Look Back.”

Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Funerals for the miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey have begun as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. There were 110 miners working in the mine when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s mine in Amasra. The town is in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Officials said 11 miners were injured and hospitalized while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the scene Saturday after tweeting that any neglect would be punished.