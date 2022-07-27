AP News Summary at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is under pressure to continue raising interest rates aggressively with inflation at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumers still spending. When it ends its latest policy meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Fed is expected to impose a second consecutive three-quarter-point hike in its benchmark interest rate. It will be the Fed’s fourth rate hike since March. Since then, with inflation setting new four-decade highs, the central bank has tightened credit ever more aggressively. A news conference that Chair Jerome Powell will hold Wednesday — and whatever signals, if any, he sends about the Fed’s next steps — will draw intense interest.

US rocket system enables Ukraine to pummel key supply bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military has used a U.S.-supplied precision rocket system to deliver a morale-lifting knockout punch to a bridge Russia used to supply its forces in an occupied region of southern Ukraine. The deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration in the Kherson region said Ukrainian artillery struck the Antonivskyi Bridge late Tuesday. He says previous Ukranian attacks damaged the bridge last week but the span had to be closed to vehicles on Wednesday. The Ukrainian military confirmed that “surgical strikes” were carried out on the bridge. While the strike makes only a slight dent in Moscow's Ukraine offensive, it showed Russian forces are vulnerable. Western military assistance has been crucial to Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks.

WNBA's Griner tells court of poor translation at her arrest

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during questioning when she was detained at Moscow’s airport in February and officials told her to sign documents without giving an explanation. In her first testimony under questioning from the prosecution, Griner also said she received received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer. Griner has been detained since mid-February after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She has pleaded guilty to the charges but says she had no criminal intent in bringing them into the country. Her trial was adjourned until Aug. 2.

Ex-officer Kueng gets 3 years for violating Floyd’s rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Kueng was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson. Co-defendant Tou Thao is also scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning. Kueng and Thao were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin and another former officer, Thomas Lane, have already been sentenced on federal charges.

Biden emerges from COVID isolation, tells public: Get shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has emerged from five days of isolation after contracting the coronavirus, telling Americans that “COVID isn’t gone” but saying serious illness can be avoided with vaccines, booster shoots and treatments. President Joe Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning. Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, says the president has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever. O'Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures. The 79-year-old Biden tested positive last week and had mild symptoms.

US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health regulators say nearly 800,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine will soon be available for U.S. distribution. The Wednesday announcement follows weeks of delays and growing criticism that authorities have been too slow in deploying the shots. The Food and Drug Administration needed to inspect and certify the standards of a Danish manufacturing plant where the doses are manufactured. The agency said two weeks ago that the inspection had been completed, but the final go-ahead came Wednesday. U.S. health officials say they will announce allocation plans on Thursday. Health departments in San Francisco and other major cities say they still don’t have enough shots to meet demand.

DOJ: Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by Berkshire Hathaway, run by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett, discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday. Officials are calling it the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co. deliberately avoided writing mortgages in minority-majority neighborhoods in West Philadelphia, Camden, New Jersey and in Wilmington, Delaware, the DOJ and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in their settlement with Trident. As part of the agreement with the DOJ and the CFPB, Trident will have to set aside $20 million to make loans in underserved neighborhoods.

Climate change and vanishing islands threaten brown pelicans

CHAUVIN, La. (AP) — Raccoon Island, a barrier isle an hour's boat ride off the coast of Louisiana, is one of the few remaining breeding refuges for the iconic brown pelicans. A dozen years ago, there were 15 low-lying islands with nesting colonies of Louisiana’s state bird. But today, just six islands in the state harbor brown pelican nests — the rest have disappeared underwater from subsidence and rising seas from climate change. The vanishing islands threaten one of the last century’s most celebrated conservation success stories — the decades-long effort to bring the pelicans back from the edge of extinction driven by the pesticide DDT.

Cameroon becomes a go-to country for foreign fishing vessels

DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon has emerged as one of several go-to countries for the widely criticized “flags of convenience” system, under which companies can -- for a fee -- register their ships in a foreign country even though there is no link between the vessel and the nation whose flag it flies. The ships are supposed to abide by that nation’s fishing agreements with other countries. But experts say weak oversight and enforcement of fishing fleets by counties with open registries like Cameroon offer shipping companies a veil of secrecy that allows them to mask their operations. Regulators in Europe recently warned the country that its inability to provide oversight of its fishing fleet could lead to a ban on fish from the country.

You didn't win Mega Millions. Here's when you can go for $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. After no winner on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5 million.