AP News Summary at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is expected to highlight how violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is expected to hear from Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He admitted that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image stating that Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest.” The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence.

NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope. One of the views released Tuesday was a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The additional images from the telescope were expected to be more cosmic beauty shots. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.

'These people must be saved': Ukrainians train in combat aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ilona Khomenko was widowed nearly two months ago when her husband died in fighting in Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Now she’s looking to make a difference on the battlefield. Khomenko is helping to train soldiers and civilians in combat first aid to help save lives as Russia’s war in Ukraine is well into its fifth month. The training is mostly based in Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Up to 100 people attend each day. So far Khomenko and others have taught more than 5,000 people simple rules that can save their lives.

Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico's president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting with Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The White House says their discussions Tuesday will showcase the underlying strength of their nations’ relationship. But there have been recent disagreements on issues including energy and Ukraine policy. It's the second in-person White House meeting between Biden and López Obrador, who spoke virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic last year and have held several calls. Vice President Kamala Harris hosted López Obrador in a breakfast. López Obrador called Harris “a woman with principles” who is intelligent and honest. First lady Jill Biden will take Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller on a tour of the Library of Congress.

Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead

Researchers at New York University transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people over the last month, the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day save human lives with animal organs. The newest experiments come after a historic but failed attempt earlier this year to use a pig's heart to save a dying Maryland man. Tests with the deceased may prove an important stepping stone as regulators consider whether to allow rigorous studies of pig heart or kidney transplants in living.

Pentagon: US kills IS group leader in Syria in drone strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it has killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Syria in a drone strike. U.S. Central Command says Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State group was seriously injured. The Pentagon says there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn’t possible to immediately confirm that. The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says al-Agal was a former prominent commander of the Islamic State group during its control of Raqqa.

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” has received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor. “Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020. The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, but the rise of streaming services is changing the balance of power. The Emmys will air Sept. 12 on NBC.

UK Olympian Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked as a child

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was illegally brought to the U.K. as a young boy and forced to care for other children before he escaped a life of servitude through running. In a new documentary, Farah says his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he was from taken from the East African nation of Djibouti. The film was produced by the BBC and Red Bull Studios, and the BBC is scheduled to broadcast it Wednesday. The BBC reports that athlete said he was 8 or 9 years old when a woman he didn’t know brought him to Britain using fake travel documents that included his picture alongside the name Mohammed Farah.

Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is apologizing for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos. Through a spokesperson, the first lady apologized Tuesday for “words that conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.” Jill Biden was in San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group. In her speech, she said the community's diversity is as "distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful of the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos" in San Antonio. The first lady was roundly criticized for the comment. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists tweeted, “We are not tacos.”

London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers

LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages. Britain’s busiest airport said Tuesday that it’s setting a limit of 100,000 passengers that it can handle each day through Sept. 11. The restriction is likely to result in more canceled flights even after airlines already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules. Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have overwhelmed European airlines and airports that had laid off tens of thousands of staff amid the depths of the pandemic.