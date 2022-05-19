AP News Summary at 12:43 p.m. EDT

Captive medic’s bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail. Associated Press journalists smuggled it out to the world in a tampon. Yuliia Paievska is now in Russian hands, and Mariupol is on the edge of falling. Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira. She used a body camera to record 256 gigabytes of her team’s frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death. The footage shows her treating wounded Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians. The 53-year-old medic last was seen March 21 on Russian television as a captive, handcuffed and with bruises on her face.

Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered. The Red Cross is working to register the fighters as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict draws closer. Meanwhile, in the first war crimes trial held by Ukraine, a captured Russian soldier testified Thursday that he shot an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in the head on his officer’s orders. A monthslong siege of Mariupol that left it in ruins and the drama of last-ditch fighters at a steel plant holding off Russian forces turned the strategic port city into a worldwide symbol of suffering and defiance. The Russian military said Thursday that a total of 1,730 Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steelworks have surrendered since Monday.

A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors on Wall Street need a place to hide. The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when a market index has fallen 20% or more from a recent high. The S&P 500 is now down 18.2% from the record high set on Jan. 3.

FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration's commissioner says a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running by next week. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf faced congressional anger Thursday for not answering questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier at the Michigan plant tied to a national formula shortage. Members of a House subcommittee questioned Califf about why the FDA didn’t step in when there were signs of problems at Abbott Nutrition's plant last fall before it was closed. The shortage has rattled parents and become a political headwind for President Joe Biden, who’s invoked the Defense Production Act to ease supply. Califf asked lawmakers for new food safety funding.

Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge. Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the indictment of 18-year-old Payton Gendron was handed up Wednesday. He was silent throughout the proceeding and sent back to jail. Someone shouted “Payton you’re a coward!” as he was led out. Ten people were killed and three others wounded in the Saturday shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

Abortion-friendly states prep for more patients if Roe falls

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Reproductive rights advocates are planning to open new abortion clinics or expand the capacity of existing ones in states without restrictive abortion laws. This comes as a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion says justices could overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Some Democratic-led states in the West and the Northeast are proposing public money for an expected influx of people traveling from other places for abortions. A clinic in Memphis, Tennessee, plans to open an abortion facility in August in the southern Illinois city of Carbondale. Illinois has easy abortion access but is surrounded by more restrictive states.

Tea and infomercials: N. Korea fights COVID with few tools

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean propaganda describes an all-out effort to fight a suspected COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened nearly 2 million people. But defectors say fear is palpable among North Korean citizens who lack access to hospital care and struggle to afford even basic medicine. North Korea's main action appears to be isolating suspected patients. That's because it lacks vaccines, intensive care units and other medical assets that ensured millions of sick people in other countries survived. Some experts say the outbreak could cause dire consequences if North Korea doesn't accept international help. They also worry the true scale of the outbreak is being concealed, and some say the country's pandemic response will become a propaganda tool to boost leader Kim Jong Un's image.

EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

LONDON (AP) — European and American health authorities have identified a number of cases of monkeypox this week, a surprising outbreak of an illness that has previously been limited mostly to central and western Africa. Doctors are still unsure how exactly monkeypox is spreading. The disease is normally transmitted either from wild animals like rodents and primates or from very close contact with infected people. British officials say most recent cases have been men who have had sex with men — and who had no history of travel to Africa. That suggests the disease is already spreading in the country.

Spy agencies urged to fix open secret: A lack of diversity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national reckoning over racial inequality sparked by George Floyd’s murder two years ago has gone on behind closed doors inside America’s intelligence agencies. Shortly after his death, employees of the National Security Agency had a call to speak to their director about racism and cultural misunderstandings. One by one, officers spoke about examples of racism that they had seen in America's largest intelligence service. Similar calls took place across the intelligence community. Interviews with retired officers and the community's own data show people of color remain underrepresented across the intelligence community and are less likely to be promoted.

Live updates | McIlroy surges as Woods falls 7 behind at PGA

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is starting to face an uphill battle early in the PGA Championship. Woods was 2-under par at Southern Hills until he ran into trouble off the tee and around the greens on multiple holes. That led to four bogeys in a five-hole stretch. That leaves him at 2 over. And he doesn't need a leaderboard to see where he stands. Rory McIlroy is playing alongside Woods. He made a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 2 to reach 5 under through 11 holes. He’s already seven shots ahead of Woods and Jordan Spieth, who also is in the feature group.

