AP News Summary at 12:49 p.m. EDT

Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is imploring fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home. And Pence is denouncing calls by some of the former president’s allies to defund the FBI, saying that is “just as wrong” a push by Democratic activists to shift money from police. Pence also says he'd give “due consideration” if asked to testify before the House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence's pleas for restraint come as law enforcement officials warn of an escalating number of violent threats targeting federal agents and government facilities since agents last week searched Mar-a-Lago.

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.

WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has described the persistent crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as “the worst disaster on Earth” and asked if the reason global leaders haven't responded is due to “the color of the skin" of the people who live there. In an emotional statement on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Ukraine conflict has the global community potentially “sleepwalking into a nuclear war,” but he argued the situation in his home country is far worse. The conflict in Ethiopia began in November 2020, and little humanitarian aid has arrived since Tigray forces retook much of the region. Tigray's 6 million people are essentially cut off from the world.

Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks have been ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history. A federal judge awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to plaintiffs in a long-running civil suit against the judges. In what came to be known as the kids-for-cash scandal, Mark Ciavarella and another judge, Michael Conahan, shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and accepted $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of two for-profit lockups.

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up Tuesday. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.” Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to stage attack on the country in the war that began Feb. 24.

Prosecutor: R. Kelly trial about singer's 'hidden' side

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday during opening statements in R. Kelly’s trial-fixing and child pornography case that the federal trial in Chicago is about the R&B singer’s “dark” and “hidden” side. U.S. Assistant Attorney Jason Julien said much of the world knew Kelly by his hit song “I Believe I Can Fly.” Julien said that was “Kelly’s public side.” He went on to add that "Kelly had another side … a hidden side, a dark side.” Kelly is accused of enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial at which he was acquitted.

Giuliani faces grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is facing a special grand jury in Atlanta after being ordered by a judge to appear before the panel investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The former New York mayor and attorney for then-President Donald Trump remained inside the Fulton County courthouse Wednesday several hours after he arrived. It’s unclear how much Giuliani is willing to say now that his lawyers have been notified he’s a target of the investigation. Entering the courthouse, Giuliani told reporters he couldn't talk about his testimony because grand juries “are secret.” However, those secrecy rules don't apply to witnesses, including Giuliani.

CDC director announces organization shake-up aimed at speed

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the nation’s top public health agency is shaking up the organization with the goal of making it more nimble. The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come after amid criticism of the agency’s response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. CDC leaders are calling it a “reset.” The changes include internal staffing moves and steps to speed up data releases. The CDC’s director told the agency’s staff about the changes on Wednesday. She says it’s a CDC initiative, and was not directed by the White House or other administration officials.

Attack on Rushdie shows divisions among Lebanese Shiites

BEIRUT (AP) — The stabbing of author Salman Rushdie has laid bare divisions in Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim community. It has pitted a few who are denouncing the violence against fervent followers of the Iran-backed Shiite militant Hezbollah group who have praised the attack. One Rushdie defender has received death threats. The attack struck close to home among Lebanon’s Shiites. Rushdie's assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, is a dual Lebanese-U.S. citizen, and his father lives in a village in Hezbollah-dominated southern Lebanon. Matar’s mother has said she believes her son’s visit to the village of Yaroun in 2018 turned him into a religious zealot.

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators, the golden eagle. Scientists say the species is teetering on the edge of decline and worry that proliferating wind turbines could push them over the brink. Golden eagle wingspans can reach 7 feet — ideal for floating on thermal drafts as they search for their prey. But it also puts them in competition for the wind resources energy companies want. U.S. wildlife officials are encouraging companies to enroll in a program that allows them to kill some eagles in exchange for reducing eagle deaths elsewhere.