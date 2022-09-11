AP News Summary at 12:32 p.m. EDT

9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries are gathering Sunday at all three places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. Vice President Kamala Harris is attending the ceremony in New York. President Joe Biden spoke at the Pentagon, vowing that the U.S. would continue working to root out terrorist plot. First lady Jill Biden was in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, spurred a U.S. “war on terror” and affect American politics and public life to this day.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin has slowly processed through the Scottish countryside on a journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. Mourners in Scotland packed city streets and lined rural roads, and some tossing flowers to honor the monarch who died Thursday at Balmoral after 70 years on the throne. In Aberdeenshire, farmers lined the route with tractors to honor the queen. In Edinburgh, a huge crowd grew silent as the coffin passed by, then burst into applause. King Charles III was formally proclaimed king on Sunday in the other nations of the United Kingdom — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — after a similar ceremony in Britain a day earlier.

'I cannot mourn': Former colonies conflicted over the queen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world Upon taking the throne in 1952. Many of them were unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there is some bitterness about the past in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and elsewhere. Talk has turned to the legacies of colonialism, from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British institutions. For many, the queen came to represent all of that during her seven decades on the throne.

Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has successfully pressed its swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country even as a nuclear plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged in the area. Ukraine’s quick action to reclaim Russia-occupied areas in the Kharkiv region forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to prevent them from being surrounded, leaving behind significant numbers of weapons and munitions in a hasty retreat as the war marked its 200th day on Sunday. The pullback marked the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted Russia's attempt to seize the capital of Kyiv at the start of the nearly seven-month war.

EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down

The last operating reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been shut down to reduce the threat of a radiation disaster amid the continuing fighting. The move became possible after Europe's largest atomic plant was reconnected to Ukraine’s power grid on Saturday. Only one reactor had remained operational to power cooling systems and other crucial equipment in so-called island mode after the facility was knocked off transmission lines on Sept. 5 following a fire caused by shelling. Experts say “island mode” is very dangerous. They noted that a core meltdown could occur within hours if the diesel generators fail.

Fighting bogus claims a growing priority in election offices

Local election officials preparing for the rapidly approaching midterm elections have one more headache: trying to combat misinformation that can confuse, anger and disenfranchise voters. Some states and counties are devoting more money or staff to a problem that's grown more concerning since the 2020 presidential election and the false claims it was marred by widespread fraud. Some officials complain the big social media platforms aren’t doing enough to help them tackle the bogus information. Many election offices are taking matters into their own hands, starting public outreach campaigns to provide accurate information about how elections are run. That means traveling town halls in Arizona, “Mythbuster Mondays” in North Carolina and animated videos in Ohio.

EXPLAINER: The intel review of documents at Trump's estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The discovery of hundreds of classified records at Donald Trump’s Florida home has thrust U.S. intelligence agencies into a familiar and uncomfortable role. Trump often treated intelligence as a foil and demanded officers support his agenda. Now, the office that leads the intelligence community is conducting a review of the damage that would result from disclosure of the documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The review is on pause pending a court order but is expected to examine the possible exposure of sources and methods in the highly classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

Testimony: School shooter's home ruled by chaos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Testimony at the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz shows that chaos reigned in the home he shared with his widowed mother and brother. Cruz and his brother Zachary fought so often and violently that their mother Lynda called law enforcement two dozen times. Nikolas Cruz broke TVs and punched holes in walls after losing video games. Zachary picked on his brother, who was the neighborhood outcast. Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members in 2018 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial is only to determine if the 23-year-old is sentenced to death or life without parole. It resumes Monday after a week off.

As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation isn’t only costing small businesses money. It’s costing them customers as well. For much of the pandemic, small business customers were largely tolerant of price increases and kept on spending. Now, owners are seeing some pushback. But with inflation close to a 40-year-high, there’s not much small businesses can do. Sixty-five percent have raised prices to offset higher costs, according to a Goldman Sachs survey. And 38% say they’ve seen a decline in customer demand due to price increases. With consumers forced to spend more for food and gasoline, businesses that sell non-essential goods or services are especially feeling the pinch.

Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A proposal for South Dakota's public school standards for American history was influenced by a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans. Michigan-based Hillsdale College's “1776 Curriculum” is seen as a rebuttal to the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which reexamined the United States’ founding with the institution of slavery at the center. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem employed a retired professor from the college to develop the standards. But some South Dakota educators, including one teacher who was part of the commission that developed the standards, say the proposal does not keep in mind the practical needs of the classroom.