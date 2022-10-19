AP News Summary at 12:32 p.m. EDT

Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered martial law for four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, doubling down on a faltering invasion he described as “very difficult.” In a tacit acknowledgment that another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding, his forces organized evacuations of civilians from one of the first major cities they seized. With a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinding toward Kherson, the battle for the southern city is a pivotal moment for Ukraine and Russia heading into winter. Russia’s increasingly tenuous hold on Kherson and the wider region of the same name as well as Putin’s martial law order were more signs that the nearly 8-month-old invasion was not going as planned.

Many remain critical of state of US democracy: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that many adults remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The results of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey come nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The poll found that just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well." In a reversal from two years ago, Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to say democracy is not working well.

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” over the deaths. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain. Witnesses described in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with what appeared to be a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh and also shot at least two people on a popular walking trail. They say they feel immeasurable pain and grief over what happened.

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has returned to Tehran after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf. Her move was seized upon by demonstrators as the Islamic Republic has faced weeks of protests over its mandatory hijab. Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless airport interview early Wednesday to Iran’s hard-line state television, insisting again that going without a hijab was an “unintentional” act on her part. However, the hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport cheered a woman they called “Elnaz the Champion” who they saw as an inspiration for their continued protests. Those there included women not wearing the hijab. That split-screen reception shows the growing fissures in Iranian society amid nationwide protests.

Minister departs UK govt in new blow to embattled Liz Truss

LONDON (AP) — British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has become the second senior minister in a week to leave embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government. Braverman left her job on Wednesday with a fusillade of criticism at the prime minister. Braverman said she resigned after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. In her resignation letter, she said she had “concerns about the direction of this government” and said politicians must accept "responsibility for their mistakes.” Her departure came hours after Truss appeared in Parliament to face down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. She described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter.”

EXPLAINER: What is Louisiana's 'jungle primary'?

When they go to the polls on the general election date of Nov. 8, Louisiana voters will technically be voting in a primary that includes candidates from all corners. Louisiana's unique system is unofficially called a “jungle primary.” Instead of candidates only competing within their own parties for nominations, all candidates regardless of party run against each other. If no candidate tops 50%, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff, which can end up pitting two Republicans or two Democrats against each other. With a few exceptions, Louisiana has used this kind of system for nearly 50 years.

Abortion access looms over medical residency applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine are facing tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortion training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where abortion laws were tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In some cases, applicants who want to perform abortions as part of their career are pursuing residencies in states with more liberal reproductive laws. Meanwhile, students who oppose abortion may find more accommodation in less permissive states.

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study uses ancient DNA to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties. Researchers pulled DNA out of tiny bone fragments found in Siberian caves. By comparing the DNA, scientists found a father-daughter duo and some possible cousins among the Neanderthals. Their genes suggest these early humans lived in tightknit communities, and that females traveled to move in with their mates. It's part of a growing field of research looking for genetic clues in the past. Neanderthals lived across Europe and Asia and died out around 40,000 years ago.

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

LES, Indonesia (AP) — Millions of saltwater fish are caught in Indonesia and other countries every year to fill aquariums around the world, contributing to the degradation of delicate coral ecosystems. While there are efforts to reduce some of the destructive and illegal practices, such as cyanide fishing, the trade is difficult to regulate and track as it stretches from small-scale fishermen in seaside villages through middlemen, export warehouses, international hubs and finally to pet stores in the U.S., China, Europe and elsewhere. A U.S. law prohibits the import and sale of fish caught using illegal methods, but experts say it is rarely applied.

Brotherly love? Not so much between Nolas during NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other's biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. That happens in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Aaron will be the starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and one of the batters he'll face is his 32-year-old brother, San Diego Padres catcher Austin. Aaron, who is 3 1/2 years younger, tagged along to all of Austin's games when the brothers were growing up in Louisiana. Their dad coached them for years in baseball. A.J. and Stacie Nola will be in the stands at Petco Park rooting for both of their sons. But only one brother will advance to the World Series; the other faces disappointment. The Phillies lead the matchup 1-0 going into Wednesday night's game at Petco Park in San Diego.