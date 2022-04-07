AP News Summary at 12:33 a.m. EDT

Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join a Supreme Court that is both more diverse than ever and more conservative than it’s been since the 1930s. She’s likely to be on the losing end of a bunch of important cases, including examinations of the role of race in college admissions and voting rights. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, will take up those cases next term. Jackson, the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court, won’t join the court for several months, until the court wraps up its work for the summer — including its verdict on whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian leaders are predicting more gruesome discoveries in the days ahead after retreating Russian forces left behind crushed buildings, streets strewn with destroyed cars and mounting civilian casualties that drew condemnation from across the globe. The Kremlin forces devastated the northern city of Chernihiv as part of their attempt to sweep south toward the capital before retreating. In the aftermath, dozens of people lined up to receive bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Thursday that despite a recent Russian pullback, the country remains vulnerable. He pleaded for weapons to help face down an expected offensive in the east.

Jackson confirmation takes Biden political story full circle

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a moment 46 days — and more than 46 years — in the making. President Joe Biden on Friday will celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, marking the pinnacle of her legal career and bringing his political story full circle. As a longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Biden had a front-row seat to some of the most contentious confirmation battles in the Court’s history. He also presided over the hearings for Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement this summer is clearing the way for Jackson to join the bench.

UN aid chief: 'I'm not optimistic' about Ukraine ceasefire

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations’ humanitarian chief says he is not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to halt the fighting in Ukraine. He spoke Thursday following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are. Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with The Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials. That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and officials in Moscow earlier in the week. “I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ... have very little trust in each other,” he said. “I’m not optimistic,” he added later.

Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from slump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is betting the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand the threats to growth posed by inflation and the war in Ukraine. But there are growing fears of a coming economic slump among voters and some Wall Street analysts. White House officials say the next few months will test whether President Joe Biden built a durable recovery full of jobs with last year’s $1.9 trillion relief package. But economists such as Larry Summers and Joe LaVorgna warn that the policies needed to reduce inflation could risk a recession.

US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The United States has sharply increased the number of Ukrainians admitted to the country at the Mexican border as even more refugees fleeing the Russian invasion follow the same circuitous route. A government recreation center in the Mexican border city of Tijuana had grown to about 1,000 waiting refugees Thursday. But Tijuana officials and volunteers say the U.S. has begun processing much faster. The Biden administration has said it would take up to 100,000 Ukrainians, but Mexico is the only route producing significant numbers. Appointments at U.S. consulates in Europe are scarce, and refugee resettlement takes time.

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — No longer waiting for a federal investigation, a state prosecutor says he intends to pursue his own case against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a legislative committee Thursday that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on state charges until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother also asked him to pursue charges against the troopers seen on video stunning, punching and dragging Greene. Nearly three years after Greene's death, no one has yet been criminally charged.

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Abortion rights supporters have scored a surprising victory in Nebraska, derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade decision. The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in Nebraska's conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights supporters in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature. Lawmakers fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the filibuster and force a vote on the bill. The 31-15 vote left the proposal essentially dead for the rest of the year.

Tiger is back at Masters, and it already felt like a victory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods was back in the Masters some 14 months after a car crash that shattered his right leg. That felt like a victory alone. Never mind that his 71 left him four shots behind Sungjae Im of South Korea. Still to come is another day of 18 holes at Augusta National. The gallery was electric just seeing the five-time Masters champion because there was reason to believe they might not see him again. The scores were higher than usual because of the wind. Cameron Smith was one shot back. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler were among those at 69.

Opening Day in MLB: New No. 21 patches, NL DHs and Guardians

It's opening day in Major League Baseball and a new season has brought a new look. The Cleveland team took the field for the first time as the rechristened Guardians. Some players wore patches with No. 21 to honor the late Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The National League moved full-time into the realm of the designated hitter. And an umpire announced a replay review decision to the crowd for the first time. The season began with a game at Wrigley Field when the Chicago Cubs hosted the Milwaukee Brewers. Andrew McCutchen got the first hit of the year and also scored the first run.

