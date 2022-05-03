AP News Summary at 12:33 p.m. EDT

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces began storming a sprawling steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol on Tuesday. That came as a convoy carrying dozens of civilians evacuated from the facility over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine said in a statement that 101 women, men, children, and older persons left the Azovstal steelworks. The news for those left behind was more grim. The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment holed up in the plant told The Associated Press that Russian forces were storming the facility, which includes a warren of underground tunnels and bunkers. Another Ukrainian officer confirmed the assault on Ukrainian television.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has blasted what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. Earlier, the court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work to legislate the right to abortion into federal law.

Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states

If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it. Democrats vowed to fight the possible removal of abortion rights that have been in place for nearly a half-century, while Republicans cheered the draft opinion and condemned the extremely rare leak that allowed it to be reported by Politico on Monday. About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe falls and 13 states have so-called trigger laws that would immediately ban abortion if it is overturned.

Live updates | Attack in eastern Ukraine kills 10, wounds 15

The Donetsk regional governor says the Russian troops have shelled a chemical plant in the eastern Ukraine city of Avdiivka, killing at least 10 people and wounding 15 more. Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post on Tuesday that “The Russians knew exactly where to aim — the workers just finished their shift and were waiting for a bus at a bus stop to take them home. Another cynical crime by Russians on our land.”

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in what is expected to be a brutal November for Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to fend off Republican challenges from the right.

US officials: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the U.S. will more aggressively work to secure her release while the legal case against her plays out. That's according to two U.S. officials who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil. U.S. officials previously stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained. The president of the WNBA players’ union says it's time for Griner to “come home.”

Employers post record 11.5 million job openings in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed. The latest data released Tuesday by the the Bureau of Labor Statistics further reveals an extraordinarily tight labor market that has emboldened millions of Americans to seek better paying jobs, while also contributing to the biggest inflation surge in four decades. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March.

DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process. That's according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in a tweet Tuesday in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The document had not yet been signed by a judge. In a statement, Trump blasted Racine and noted that the settlement includes no admission of guilt or liability.

In Mexico, an entire town has its cross to bear

SANTA CRUZ XOCHITEPEC (AP) — Dozens of men strain and struggle as they heft a huge cross adorned with colorful ribbons and trudge down a steep hill followed by a multitude of townsfolk. It's a yearly ceremony for the Day of the Cross that is celebrated in the Mexico City neighborhood of Santa Cruz Xochitepec (pronounced So-CHEE-teh-pec). The ceremony comes a day before the formal day on the church calendar, which is Tuesday. The cross is the centerpiece of a Mass at a local church and a new one is adorned for a return trek up the hill in a week. The town's very name means ’Holy Cross of the Flowered Hill.”

Stocks turn higher on Wall Street ahead Fed's rate decision

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned higher in late morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors await Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. Technology stocks fell and weighed on the broader market. Energy stocks gained ground following solid earnings reports from BP and Devon Energy. Bond yields fell.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0