AP News Summary at 12:33 p.m. EDT

Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims to have taken control of 97% of one of the two provinces that make up Ukraine’s Donbas, bringing the Kremlin closer to its goal of fully capturing the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province. And it appears that Russia now occupies roughly half of Donetsk province, according to Ukrainian officials and military analysts.

US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says a looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months. DHS said Tuesday in the National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin that the U.S. was in a “heightened threat environment” already. It’s the latest attempt by DHS to draw attention to the threat posed by domestic violent extremism. That's a shift from alerts about international terrorism that were a hallmark of DHS following its creation after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster. The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time opener Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States has won a legal battle to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation. It wasn’t immediately clear where the U.S. intended to take the $325 million Amadea, which the FBI has linked to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. An hour or two before the superyacht left Fiji, the nation’s Supreme Court lifted a stay which had blocked the U.S. from seizing the vessel. The ship became a target of a U.S. task force launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war.

Doubts hang over UK's Johnson though bid to oust him fails

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to patch up his tattered authority after surviving a no-confidence vote that exposed his shrinking support in a fractured Conservative Party and raised serious doubts about how long he can stay in office. The fact that the vote was held at all highlighted concerns that the famously people-pleasing Johnson has become a liability with voters. The scale of the rebellion would have led some prime ministers to consider resigning. But with Johnson defiantly vowing to “get on with the job,” the endgame may not be quick. In the meantime, Johnson faces serious questions about his ability to govern at a time of increasing economic and social strain.

Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wide-ranging legislation unveiled Tuesday would regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets following a series of high-profile busts and failures. It’s unclear whether the bill proposed by Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming can pass Congress. The bill unveiled Tuesday proposes legal definitions of digital assets and virtual currencies. It would require the IRS to adopt guidance on merchant acceptance of digital assets and charitable contributions; and would make a distinction between digital assets that are commodities or securities. Surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies.

Stocks waver on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks tipped back into losses at midday on Wall Street Tuesday as rising interest rates and pressure from inflation raise concerns about economic growth. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Retailers suffered some of the biggest drops. Target fell after it said it was cancelling orders and slashing prices to clear out inventory, moves that will hurt its profits. Jam maker J.M. Smucker jumped on solid quarterly earnings. Kohl’s rose after the retailer said it's in advanced talks to sell the company. Treasury yields eased slightly.

Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year’s Beijing Games. A new age limit for figure skaters at senior international events has been passed by the International Skating Union that will raise the minimum age to 17 before the next Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The limit will be phased in with 16-year-olds allowed to compete in the 2023-24 season. It will then rise to 17 for the season before the Olympics.

Proud Marvel super fan, Iman Vellani, stars in 'Ms. Marvel'

NEW YORK (AP) — Before she was named Marvel’s new superhero, Iman Vellani counted herself among the super fans of the genre. An “Iron Man” devotee, she would frequent a comic book shop across the street from her high school. That's where she discovered the “Ms. Marvel” comics and was immediately drawn to Kamala Khan because of their similarities. Both are huge Marvel fans. Both are teens, and both are Pakistani and Muslim. Vellani responded to an open audition for the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and got her first professional acting job. She hopes the representation that she brings to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will uplift viewers who see themselves in her presence on screen.

