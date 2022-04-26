AP News Summary at 12:45 p.m. EDT

Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's the transformation Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes the newest American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. There are anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain; Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday in Germany to work out ways to keep the military aid supply going.

Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, seemingly intent on making the old new again, has successfully arranged to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. His stated aim is to turn it into a haven for free speech. But the social platform has been down this road before, and it didn’t end well last time. While Musk’s pitch may sound straightforward, neither tech giants and nor entrepreneurs have managed to make a free-for-all digital meeting ground work in practice. In past flirtations with light-touch moderation, harassment and misinformation have overwhelmed many, driving away users, advertisers or both.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not 'close contact'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced. That's underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. The White House said Tuesday that Harris tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she “has exhibited no symptoms.” Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and would only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Housing shortage, soaring rents squeeze US college students

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — College students squeezed by a massive housing shortage and rising rents are living in motels, commuting long distances or sleeping in their cars. Officials at some schools said the pandemic muddied projections for on-campus housing last fall. But the lack of affordable housing has been a longstanding problem at other colleges, including many in California. UC Berkeley is fighting homeowners who oppose the university's plans for more housing. The University of Tennessee announced a new housing lottery for the fall in order to accommodate a larger freshman class. Apartment List says rents in Knoxville have gone up 36% since March 2020.

Justices hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is seeking the Supreme Court’s go-ahead to end a controversial Trump-era immigration program that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court rulings that require immigration officials to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Republican-led states that sued to keep the program in place say it has helped reduce the flow of people into the U.S. President Donald Trump launched Migrant Protection Protocols, as it is formally known, in 2019. President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office.

Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has pounded eastern and southern Ukraine as the U.S. defense secretary promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive. Moscow has warned such support risked widening the war. Those concerns grew in Moldova, where a second day of explosions in the separatist region of Trans-Dniester. Russian forces also hit a strategic railroad bridge in the south. Two months into the devastating conflict, Western arms have already helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion. But Ukraine's leaders have said they need more support fast. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that more help was on the way.

Why was death row inmate Melissa Lucio's execution delayed?

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial before the state’s top criminal court delayed her lethal injection. Fifty-two-year-old Melissa Lucio had been set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday granted her lawyers' request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review new evidence. The lawyers say the evidence shows Mariah was injured in a fall.

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Activist's self-immolation stirs questions on faith, protest

Last Friday, on Earth Day, a 50-year-old photographer and climate-change activist named Wynn Bruce set himself on fire outside the U.S. Supreme Court. The act by the Colorado man — who is Buddhist — was reminiscent of a Vietnamese monk's self-immolation in 1963 protesting an oppressive regime. Experts say Buddhism doesn't condone self-sacrifice. But they say its position is more complex when the motivation is lofty or altruistic. One of Bruce's friends wrote an emotional post on Twitter stating his self-immolation not suicide but a "deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to the climate crisis.”

What do we know about the new omicron mutant?

A new omicron mutant that is a descendent of the earlier “stealth omicron” has quickly gained ground in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it was responsible for 29% of new COVID-19 infections nationally last week. In the New York region, it caused about 58% of reported new infections. It's also been detected in at least 13 other countries. Scientists say it spreads even faster than the super contagious stealth omicron and are now trying to figure out how effective vaccines are against it.

