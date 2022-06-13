AP News Summary at 12:36 a.m. EDT

Asian benchmarks decline after bear market hits Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell across the board after Wall Street tumbled into what’s called a bear market, indicating that major U.S. benchmarks and individual stocks have fallen 20% or more from a recent high for a sustained period of time. Benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China. The Japanese yen’s continuing slide against the dollar paused. At the center of the sell-off was the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is scrambling to get inflation under control. Its main method is to raise interest rates in order to slow the economy, a blunt tool that risks a recession.

Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump 'detached from reality' in defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president seemed “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General William Barr's testimony presented at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Bucolic Ukraine forest is site of mass grave exhumation

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's national police chief says authorities are investigating the killings of more than 12,000 Ukrainians nationwide in the war since the Russian invasion in February. Authorities in the Kyiv region near Bucha on Monday showed reporters several victims whose hands had been tied behind their backs. Some of the victims were found in a lush green Ukrainian forest, where birds were singing. Workers in white hazmat suits conducted an exhumation in a mass grave behind a trench for a military vehicle. In other news of the war, the Russian military claimed it had destroyed weapons that the U.S. and Europe had supplied to Ukraine. There was no immediate comment on that from Ukraine.

Reps. Mace, Rice face hard GOP primaries after defying Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two Republican House incumbents in South Carolina who have drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump now find themselves facing tough primary challenges Tuesday. House members Nancy Mace and Tom Rice criticized Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Rice was among the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to vote to impeach him. In Nevada, Republican congressman Mark Amodei faces a primary challenge from the son of one of the state’s most famous sports figures. Democratic House member Dina Titus faces an progressive challenger in the state’s most liberal district. And in Maine, a former Republican congressman is looking to reclaim his old seat.

Takeaways: Trump's mind 'made up' on fraud ahead of Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its second day of public hearings, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is making the case that Trump and his advisers knew that his claims of fraud in the 2020 election were false. The argument is key to the committee's overall investigation as the nine-member panel is laying out the evidence about what led to the violent insurrection. The rioters who broke into the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory were echoing Trump’s falsehoods. The committee is using video clips from more than 1,000 closed-door interviews over the last year.

Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone officials are assessing the damage caused by a deluge of floodwaters that forced the evacuation of parts of the iconic national park just as the summer tourism season was ramping up. A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused Monday's flooding, which cut off electricity and forced the closure of all entrances to the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and it’s unclear when the park will reopen. Some of the worst damage happened in the northern part of the park. National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by floodwaters.

Tentative Senate gun deal has surprises, and loose ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — The outline of a bipartisan Senate agreement on reining in gun violence has no game-changing steps banning the deadliest firearms. But it does propose measured provisions that could make it harder for some young gun buyers, or people considered threatening, to have weapons. And there are meaningful efforts to address mental health and school safety concerns. There's pressure on both parties to act after last month's mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. But details of the plan remain in negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, with disagreements over how tightly the initiatives should be drawn. Here's a look at where things stand.

Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Experts warn that extremist groups may see anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by influencers as a call to action. Sophie Bjork-James is an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University and an expert on the white nationalist movement in the U.S. She says research shows there is a clear path between normalizing anti-LGBT sentiment in Statehouses and having extremist groups take hateful actions. Thirty-one members of the neo-Nazi group Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday and charged with conspiracy to riot. Police say the men planned to riot at a pride event. Lawmakers in Idaho, Florida and elsewhere have recently suggested without evidence that members of the LGBTQ community are harming children.

Charter business thrives as US-expelled Haitians flee Haiti

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thousands of Haitians in recent months have boarded charter flights to South America, according to flight tracking information and independent verification by The Associated Press in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley. The AP and Berkeley partnered to look at the infrastructure of Haitian migration to Latin America that has reached the U.S.-Mexico border at record levels amid worsening conditions in Haiti. The reporting found a thriving, little-known shadow industry that is exploiting the U.S. government's decision to send people back to a country besieged by violence. Haitians are a lucrative market not only for the illegal, underground enterprises of migrant smugglers, but for legal, registered businesses such as travel agencies and low-budget airlines.

Wiggins delivers on both ends, Warriors lead NBA Finals 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins delivered the biggest game yet in his eight-year career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 21 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead.Stephen Curry contributed 16 points and eight assists but the all-time 3-point leader’s NBA-record streak of 132 straight postseason games with at least one 3 ended along with his NBA-best run of 233 consecutive games with a 3 between regular season and playoffs combined.

