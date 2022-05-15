AP News Summary at 12:36 a.m. EDT

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who authorities say killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had previously threatened a shooting at his high school and was sent for mental health treatment. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Payton Gendron had appeared on the radar of police last year after he threatened to carry out a shooting around the time of graduation. Officials also say the gunman had researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the “express purpose” of killing as many Black people as possible. He's been arraigned on a murder charge.

Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdles

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military is bogged down in a grinding conflict in eastern Ukraine. And it's lost diplomatic ground over the weekend as two more European nations move closer to joining NATO. Finland says it's seeking to join the alliance, pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as changing Europe’s security landscape. Hours later, Sweden’s governing party endorsed that country’s bid for membership. Those moves would be a serious blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has called NATO’s post-Cold War expansion in Eastern Europe a threat. Meanwhile, Russia inflicted damage but failed to make significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, now the focus of its war effort.

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in the world

BEIJING (AP) — In oasis towns and villages by the desert in China’s far west Xinjiang region, over 10,000 Uyghurs have vanished – ripped from their families and sentenced to years, even decades in prison on vague, secretive charges. Data leaked to The Associated Press shows that in a single county in the Uyghur heartland of China, the imprisonment rate is by far the highest known in the world – over 30 times higher than the rest of China. Experts say that Xinjiang officials are using the formal legal system as a “fig leaf” for mass incarcerations, distracting the international community from state abuses and lack of due process.

2022 midterms: What to watch as 5 states hold primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s winning streak in U.S. Senate primaries is on the line Tuesday as voters in five states cast their ballots in midterm elections. Trump backed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina in those states’ Republican primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman revealed on Sunday that he had suffered a stroke but said he was on the way to a “full recovery.” In other races, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Idaho are holding primaries for governor on Tuesday. In North Carolina, congressman Madison Cawthorn is trying to survive a Republican primary after a turbulent first term in office.

Biden's leadership of Democrats faces test in next primaries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new round of primary elections across the U.S. this week is exposing heightened tensions within the Democratic Party. Candidates on the ballot from Pennsylvania to Oregon are grappling with questions about the party's leadership, messaging and identity as Democrats fight to prevent a political disaster this fall. Much of the uncertainty centers around President Joe Biden, an unpopular first-term president whose preferred candidates are facing the prospect of defeat this week. At the same time, Republicans are consumed by nasty and expensive primaries of their own. But facing dangerous political headwinds with few accomplishments to promote on the campaign trail, few Democrats on Tuesday's ballot are confident in the direction of Biden’s Democratic Party.

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday before he was stopped in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.” The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning service in the church in the city of Laguna Woods. One person was killed and five others were wounded by gunfire. Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community. Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.

Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over slow medicine deliveries and ordered his military to respond to the largely undiagnosed COVID-19 crisis that has left 1.2 million people ill with fever and 50 dead in a matter of days. More than 560,000 people are in quarantine due to the fever. Eight more deaths and 392,920 newly detected fevers were reported Monday. It's not known how many were COVID-19 since North Korea likely lacks enough testing supplies. It’s also not clear if North Korea’s urgent messaging about the outbreak indicates a willingness to receive outside help. It shunned vaccines from a U.N.-backed program earlier. China and South Korea said they were willing to help but indicated North Korea hasn't requested any.

Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe faces trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal trial is set to begin for a lawyer for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. Michael Sussmann is accused of lying to the FBI as it investigated potential ties between Donald Trump and Russia in 2016. The case against Sussmann opens Monday in Washington's federal court with jury selection. It's the first trial arising from the ongoing investigation by special counsel John Durham into the origins of the Russia probe. Sussmann is accused of concealing from the FBI during a 2016 meeting at which he presented allegations that he was representing the Hillary Clinton campaign. Sussmann's lawyers deny all wrongdoing.

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here's what we know: Officials say they are investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon as a racially motivated hate crime. Authorities say 11 victims are Black and two are white. Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, has been arraigned on a murder charge. Authorities have not commented on a document that purports to outline the attacker’s racist, anti-immigrant and antisemitic beliefs.

Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage

Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen made controversial returns on the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday, while Mary J. Blige was honored for her musical excellence. Wallen performed in his first major awards show after he was caught on camera more than a year ago using a racial slur. The country star and his four-piece band performed “Don’t Think Jesus” then his chart-topping “Wasted on You.” Scott made his first televised performance since a massive crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November last year. The rapper performed his single “Mafia” in an icy, polar-themed prerecorded set that was heavily censored.

