AP News Summary at 12:36 a.m. EST

'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. That would make legislating a lot easier than in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. The seat would give Democrats the ability to pass bills while losing one vote and likely an extra member on committees.

EXPLAINER: Rail strike would have wide impact on US economy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. The U.S. hasn't seen an extended rail strike in a century. Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods. If a strike goes past a few days, makers of food, fuel, cars and chemicals would all feel the squeeze, as would their customers. That’s not to mention the commuters who would be left stranded because many passenger railroads use tracks owned by the freight railroads.

Ukraine to civilians: Leave liberated areas before winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are evacuating civilians from liberated areas in the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. They fear that infrastructure damage is too severe for people to endure the winter without power, heat and water. The World Health Organization warned that millions in Ukraine face a “life-threatening” winter. Also Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife made a rare joint public appearance to observe a moment of silence at a Kyiv memorial for those killed in Ukraine's pro-European Union protests in 2014. And the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power planthad not damaged key equipment and identified no nuclear safety concerns.

162 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings, roads

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for bodies and survivors in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 162 people on Indonesia’s main island of Java and injured hundreds more, overwhelming hospitals. Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight Tuesday reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, south of Jakarta. The city was near the epicenter of magnitude 5.6 temblor Monday afternoon, which sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets, some covered in blood and debris. One woman told The Associated Press when the earthquake hit, her home started “shaking like it was dancing” and she barely escaped with her family. More than 300 people were seriously hurt and at least 600 suffered minor injuries. It's not clear how many are missing.

Jan. 6 sedition trial of Oath Keepers founder goes to jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that left dozens of officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and shook the foundations of American democracy. Now jurors in the case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates will decide, for the first time, whether the actions of any defendants amount to seditious conspiracy. Trial arguments wrapped up Monday after prosecutors spent weeks trying to make the case that Rhodes and his band of antigovernment extremists were not whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, but came to Washington intent on stopping the transfer of presidential power. The jury begins deliberating Tuesday morning.

Wave of sex abuse lawsuits seen as NY opens door for victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sexual assault victims in New York are getting a one-time opportunity to sue their abusers under a new law expected to bring a wave of litigation against prison guards, middle managers, doctors and prominent figures including former President Donald Trump. Starting Thursday, New York will waive the normal deadlines for lawsuits over sex crimes for one year. That will enable survivors to seek compensation for assaults that happened decades ago. A lawsuit against Trump is expected from E. Jean Carroll, a writer who says the Republican raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump denies the allegation.

Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a pause in executions and ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey issued a statement Monday saying she had both asked the state attorney general to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two inmates. She also asked that the prison system undertake a full review of the state’s execution process. The move came just days after the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months.

Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child. There's been intense speculation about Kim's motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world last week. On Saturday, North Korea said that Kim observed the launch of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile -- Hwasong-17 -- the previous day with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter.” North Korea’s state media didn’t disclose the age, name and other details but it was the first time she was mentioned. According to one lawmaker, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service assessed she is Kim’s second child.

Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. The United States was back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament and appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal and Bale converted the penalty for his 41st international goal.