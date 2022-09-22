AP News Summary at 12:36 p.m. EDT

US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling on every U.N. Security Council member to “send a clear message” to Russia that it must stop its nuclear threats in its war in Ukraine. Blinken addressed a council session Thursday about the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this week that his nuclear-armed country will “certainly use all means available to us” if its territory is threatened and to defend the country and its people. At the council meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov devoted his speech to repeating his country's frequent claims that Kyiv has long oppressed Russian speakers in Ukraine’s east.

No letup in fighting as missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian forces have exchanged missile and artillery barrages. The fighting on Thursday indicated that neither side is ready to concede any ground despite recent military setbacks for Moscow and the toll on the invaded country after almost seven months of war. The exchange of fire came hours after the two sides made a major prisoner swap and the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up reserve troops to supplement his forces. The Kremlin's spokesman says the mobilization is needed because Russia is “de facto facing all of NATO” in Ukraine. Another senior Kremlin official repeated Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is attacked.

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling Wednesday clears the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago. The appeals court note that Trump presented no evidence that he had declassified the records. Trump claimed in a Fox News Interview Wednesday that “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify" material just by saying “It’s declassified” and "even by thinking about it."

At least 9 killed as Iran protests over woman's death spread

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend. That's according to a tally on Thursday by The Associated Press, based on statements from Iran's state-run and semiofficial media. The demonstrations in Iran began as an outpouring of anger over the death last week of a young woman held by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating its strictly enforced dress code. The government has largely shut down internet access in an attempt to rein in the protests, in which many have called for the overthrow of Iran's ruling clerics.

AP PHOTOS: Backbreaking work for kids in Afghan brick kilns

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Aid agencies say the number of children working in Afghanistan is growing ever since the economy collapsed following the Taliban takeover more than a year ago. Nowhere is it clearer than in the brick factories outside of the capital, Kabul. Children as young as four or five labor alongside their parents from early in the morning until late at night, doing backbreaking tasks like hauling wheelbarrows full of bricks. Their families say they have no choice, the work is needed to put food on the table. A recent survey by Save The Children estimated that half of Afghanistan's families have had to put their children to work.

Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge has blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction Thursday against the ban that took effect one week ago. The injunction was sought by abortion clinic operators who argued in a lawsuit that the state constitution protects access to the medical procedure. The judge wrote “there is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution” and that the clinics will prevail in the lawsuit.

Palestinian strife highlights lost hopes of armed youths

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The rare eruption of deadly clashes this week between Palestinians and their own security forces has cast a spotlight on the growing ranks of disenfranchised, impoverished young men taking up arms. Many have spent their entire lives in a territory occupied by Israel, scarred by infighting and segmented by checkpoints. They have not seen a national election since 2006. They have no hope in the long-stalemated peace process. Their aging president, Mahmoud Abbas, is in his 18th year of what was supposed to be a four-year term. Experts also attribute the surge in West Bank violence to a leadership vacuum and looming succession crisis. The occupied territories have seen the deadliest violence this year since 2016.

Constitution stops Charles becoming Britain's 'green' king

LONDON (AP) — Now that he's monarch, King Charles III — one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices — will have to be more careful with his words. In line with his role as Britain's new head of state, he'll have to remain apolitical. That may be particularly difficult as his accession to the throne coincides with the formation of a new U.K. government that has already pressed ahead with fossil fuel-friendly policies. Many think the king is unlikely to stop talking about the climate completely, although it's believed the next in line Prince William, who is also an impassioned supporter of the environment, will take up much of his father's advocacy work.

Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated one of the largest bribery scandals in U.S. military history has been arrested in Venezuela. The U.S. Marshals Service says Leonard Glenn Francis was arrested Tuesday as he was about to board a plane in Caracas. Francis was under home arrest in San Diego when he cut off his GPS ankle bracelet and escaped on Sept. 4, prompting an international manhunt. Francis was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in 2015 to bribing Navy officers to help his ship servicing company, then overcharging the military at least $35 million. Dozens of Navy officers were convicted for the scheme.

AP sources: Celtics considering suspension of Ime Udoka

BOSTON (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the matter say Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is headed for a likely suspension for violating a team policy. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics have not revealed any details publicly. The length of the suspension has not been determined. One of the people who spoke with the AP said the Celtics have decided that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over the team on an interim basis if Udoka is suspended.