AP News Summary at 12:37 p.m. EDT

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman said the troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. The spokesman said the move is being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas." Western defense officials and analysts say Ukrainian forces have punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Princes William, Harry greet sea of mourners at Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle to view the sea of floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, the princes’ grandmother. The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving to crowds of well-wishers who pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday. All four shook hands and spoke with members of the public. It was the two couples’ first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday. Earlier Thursday, King Charles III was officially announced as Britain’s monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.

Debating over debates: Campaign tradition faces skepticism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the fall campaign rapidly approaching, the time-honored tradition of debates as a forum for voters to evaluate candidates may be the latest casualty of the nation’s polarized political climate. For some Republicans, eschewing debates is a chance to sidestep a media structure some in the party deride as biased and align with Donald Trump, who has blasted presidential debates. Some Democrats have pointed to raucous GOP debates from the primary season as a reason to avoid tangling with their opponents. Veteran political consultant Terry Sullivan defends debates as “the one forum where candidates are forced into answering questions that they don’t want to answer.”

Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags

WASHINGTON (AP) — Security-sealed rooms and lock bags are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured. It's an elaborate system of government protocols and high-level security clearances. And it stands in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. As the Justice Department’s probe into the Republican former president’s handling of White House materials deepens, lawmakers of both parties have more questions than answers. The search of Trump's private club is unprecedented for a former president. Intelligence officials have offered to brief congressional leaders possibly as soon as next week. But that could be delayed.

Manchin's big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin made a deal with Democratic leaders as part of his vote pushing the party's highest legislative priority across the finish line last month. Now, Manchin is ready to collect. But many environmental advocacy groups and lawmakers are balking. The groups are asking party leaders to keep legislation to expedite environmental reviews for energy projects out of a stopgap spending bill to keep the government running at the end of September. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will combine the two efforts anyway. The divide could test the ability of party leaders to keep enough Democrats in line to avoid a partial government shutdown before the midterms.

Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor has filed a federal lawsuit over the ordeal. Michael Jennings is suing three officers and the central Alabama town of Childersburg for an unspecified amount of money. He alleges the arrest violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems including emotional distress and anxiety. Jennings was helping out a friend by watering plants when a neighbor called police about a suspicious person and officers showed up. He was arrested after refusing to provide identification, but the charge was later dropped. A city attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens, his 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter are staying in a travel trailer after floodwaters engulfed their eastern Kentucky home in late July. The children romp and play while Stephens worries about the future. They’re at a state park campground, where trailers have become temporary homes for families trying to figure out how and where to rebuild. Some are waiting for government checks to help them rebuild. Others have their money but are stuck on waiting lists for carpenters. About 300 people have moved into 100 trailers at various sites, but area state parks are still housing more than 340 people left homeless by the historic flooding.

Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the vast extent of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death this week? It will take time for the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and other countries to swap out the monarchs on their money. Experts say that after King Charles III takes the crown at his coronation, a new portrait will need to be taken to use on redesigned notes and coins.

Not just a bag: Fendi fetes its famed ‘Baguette’ in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — From the hoopla it looked like a movie premiere, but the star was a bag. The New York fashion world gathered to help Fendi celebrate its famous “Baguette” handbag on its 25th anniversary. The choice of New York, for the Italian label, was a nod to the bag's pop-culture resonance there, especially as immortalized in a comic mugging scene in the original “Sex and the City.” The evening was also a three-way collaboration: Designer Marc Jacobs created a number of looks linking the baguette to his distinctive streetwear style. And Jeweler Tiffany & Co. contributed a robin's-egg blue version.