AP News Summary at 12:58 p.m. EDT

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops have left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city. The scenes of destruction give fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up for food, diapers and medicine at a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv. Russian forces besieged the city for weeks. Ukraine’s foreign minister begged again Thursday for “weapons, weapons and weapons” from NATO. The western alliance agreed, spurred into action by atrocities revealed in the wake of the recent Russian withdrawal from areas around Ukraine’s capital.

Senate clears way for Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has cleared the way for a final vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, preparing to endorse the Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. The vote to cut off debate Thursday morning came hours before Jackson’s expected confirmation. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate.

Social programs weak in many states with tough abortion laws

States with some of the nation’s strictest abortion laws are also some of the hardest places to have and raise a healthy child, especially for the poor. An analysis of federal data by The Associated Press raises questions about the strength of the social safety net as up to half the states are poised to ban or greatly restrict access to abortion following an expected U.S. Supreme Court decision later this year. The burden is likely to fall heaviest on those with low incomes, who also are the least able to seek an abortion in other states where the procedure remains widely available.

Tiger's back: Woods thrills patrons with Masters birdie

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is back. Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could’ve cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his first birdie of the tournament. After five straight pars, Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth. The ball climbed up a ridge on the green and stopped 2 feet short of the flag. Woods was left a tap-in that pushed his score to 1-under and put his name in a familiar spot: the leaderboard. He is one stroke off the early lead.

Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is playing the first round of the Masters on Thursday. He made par on each of his his opening five holes before a birdie at the par-3 6th. A nifty chip on the 7th helped him save par there.

Top Pakistan top court rules against PM, restores Parliament

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to dissolve Parliament was illegal and is ordering that the house be restored. The decision on Thursday came after four days of hearings by the top court. Khan will now face a no-confidence vote by lawmakers that he had tried to sidestep. The assembly will likely convene to vote on Saturday. The opposition has said it has 172 votes in the 342-seat house to oust Khan.

Up to 65% of Africans have had COVID, far more than thought

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization said that up to 65% of people in Africa have been infected with the coronavirus and estimates the number of actual cases may have been nearly 100 times more than those reported. In a new analysis released Thursday, the U.N. health agency reviewed 151 studies of COVID-19 in Africa based on blood samples taken from people on the continent between January 2020 and December 2021. WHO said that by last September, about 65% of people tested had some exposure to COVID-19, translating into about 800 million infections. In contrast, only about 8 million cases had been officially reported to WHO during that time period.

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said. He said she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes. Russia is the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the Human Rights Council. Thursday's vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions, significantly lower than the vote on two resolutions the assembly adopted last month demanding an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, withdrawal of all Russian troops and protection for civilians. Both of those resolutions were approved by at least 140 nations.

US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy was once enamored with speed. It wanted lighter, faster ships to deal with threats during the war on terror, before pivoting to Russia and China and their modern navies. The Navy now wants to retire nine recently built littoral combat ships, which cost about $4.5 billion altogether to build. Chief of naval operations Adm. Mike Gilday said this week that it's better to have a smaller, lethal force than a larger force that’s “less ready, less lethal and less capable.” The oldest of the littoral combat ships is 10 years old. Congress must sign off on the Navy’s proposal to decommission ships ahead of their projected service life.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0