AP News Summary at 12:41 a.m. EST

Young voters' enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November's midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning. That's a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race. Midterm voters under 30 went 53% for Democrats compared with 41% for Republicans nationwide. That was down from 2020, when such voters supported Joe Biden over his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, 61% to 36%. That's according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping national survey of voters in November’s election.

2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening statements are expected Monday in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. The trial comes less than two weeks after Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, and Kelly Meggs, who led its Florida chapter, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory. While Rhodes' and Meggs' verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question in the next trial is whether prosecutors will be able to convince jurors to convict lower-level defendants of that charge.

Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president has given in to protesters demands announcing in a nationally televised addressed a proposal to move up elections. The announcement from Dina Boluarte early Monday came after protests turned deadly Sunday as thousands of people took to the streets to demand her resignation. At least two deaths were reported in one community. Protesters are also demanding new general elections be schedule to replace Boluarte and Congress, and they want the ex-president ousted days ago, Pedro Castillo, to be released from custody. He is charged with rebellion. The protests rocking Peru heated up particularly in rural areas, a stronghold of Castillo.

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. In December 2020, American authorities announced charges against Mas'ud, who was in custody in Libya at that time. Mas'ud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in the case. He'd be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal. The departing Russians left behind all sorts of deadly booby traps, and their artillery continues to batter the city from new, dug-in positions across the Dnieper River. Residents’ access to electricity comes and goes — although water is largely connected. Painstaking efforts are continuing on to establish a better sense of normalcy, like clearing the mess and mines left behind by the Russians, in tough wintertime weather.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule is back from the moon. The capsule made a blisteringly fast return Sunday, parachuting into the Pacific off Mexico to conclude a dramatic 25-day test flight. The mission should clear the way for astronauts on the program’s next lunar flyby, set for 2024. NASA says it will announce the crew early next year. Orion launched last month on NASA’s new mega moon rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the first flight of NASA’s new Artemis moon program. Astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago Sunday.

Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare for the District of Columbia and other major cities that public transit was a lifeline for essential workers and that even modest fares could be a burden to them. So the nation’s capital is introducing a groundbreaking plan: It will begin offering free bus fares to residents next summer. It comes at a time when major cities including Los Angeles, Boston and Denver and states such as Connecticut are considering broader zero-fare policies to promote equity and help regain ridership that was lost with the rise of remote and hybrid work. Analysts say D.C.’s free fare system offers a good test case on how public transit can be reshaped for a post-pandemic future.

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it executed a second prisoner detained amid the nationwide protests that are challenging the country’s theocracy. Iran’s Mizan news agency, under the country’s judiciary, identified the man hanged to death in public on Monday as Majidreza Rahnavard. He had been convicted over allegedly stabbing two security force members to death Nov. 17 in Mashhad and wounding four others. Iran executed the first prisoner detained amid the demonstrations Thursday. The protests have expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Activists warn that others could also be put to death in the near future, saying around a dozen people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.

Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms

NEW YORK (AP) — After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards are set to announce nominations Monday. Nominations to the 80th Golden Globe Awards will be announced 8:35 a.m. Eastern Monday by George and Mayan Lopez, who will read the nominees on NBC’s “Today” show. The Globes are to take place Jan. 10. Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host. Much of Hollywood has spurned the Globes since it was revealed last year that the HFPA had no Black members.