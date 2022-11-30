AP News Summary at 1:10 p.m. EST

Congress prepares to take up bill preventing rail strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving swiftly to prevent a looming U.S. rail workers strike. Lawmakers are reluctantly intervening in a labor dispute to stop what would surely be a devastating blow to the nation’s economy if the transportation of fuel, food and other critical goods were disrupted. The House is expected to act first on Wednesday. The bill Congress is considering would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by President Joe Biden's administration. That agreement was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions representing more than 100,000 employees at large freight rail carriers. The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline.

Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries has been elected House Democratic leader and will become in the new year the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress. Democrats met Wednesday behind closed doors for the internal party elections as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside. House Democrats are ushering in a new generation of leaders. The 52-year-old Jeffries has vowed to “get things done,” even after Republicans won control of the chamber and relegate Democrats to the minority party in January. The trio led by Jeffries includes 59-year-old Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip and 43-year-old Rep. Pete Aguilar of California as caucus chairman.

China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi

BEIJING (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces." The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission's statement was released late Tuesday after the largest street demonstrations in decades by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. While it did not directly address protests, the statement serves as a reminder of the party's determination to enforce its rule. There has been a massive show of force by the internal security services to deter a recurrence of protests that broke out over the weekend in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and other cities. Security forces have conducted random ID checks and searched mobile phones for evidence of participation in demonstrations.

Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — The National Weather Service says record high temperatures in Texas and Louisiana fired up the storm front that spawned tornadoes across the Deep South. The severe weather wrecked numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, ripped the roof off an apartment complex and killed two people when a tree crunched their mobile home. More than 50,000 customers were without power Wednesday morning. Isaiah Sankey is vice chairman of Alabama's Montgomery County Commission and represents the Flatwood area where the people died. He vowed to make installing storm shelters a priority as the tight-knit community recovers.

Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general has asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a reporter about the girl’s treatment. That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Bernard maintains the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police before the doctor ever saw the child.

No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren't so different from the rest of America. And their views haven't been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.

Not much room for youth in Croatia vs Belgium at World Cup

DOHA , Qatar (AP) — Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday. And there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. The 2018 finalist Croatia and the 2018 semifinalist Belgium each rely on a vast array of experienced players. Croatia’s 20-year-old Joško Gvardiol and 25-year-old Nikola Vlašić plus Belgium’s 21-year-old Charles De Ketelaere are some of the exceptions. Croatia can secure a round-of-16 spot with either a win or a draw while Belgium needs to win to be sure of advancing. Croatia and Morocco lead Group F with four points each. Belgium has three points and Canada has zero and is already eliminated.

A flare and a spare: Hawaii volcano visitors see 2 eruptions

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane said Tuesday that "the viewing has been spectacular,” especially at night and before sunrise. Visitors to the 24-hour park are currently able to witness both the lava flowing from a fissure on Mauna Loa and the glow from the lava lake at nearby Kilauea volcano. Officials were initially concerned that lava flowing down Mauna Loa would head toward the community of South Kona. Scientists later assured the public the eruption had migrated to the volcano’s northeast flank and wasn’t threatening communities.

Amazon deforestation in Brazil remains near 15-year high

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Closely-watched numbers for annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon show the total area of forest loss is down somewhat from last year, but that was a 15-year high. The data was released by the National Institute for Space Research. The agency's Prodes monitoring system showed that the Amazon rainforest that lies within Brazil — which is two-thirds of it — lost an area roughly the size of Qatar, over 11,000 square kilometers of rainforest (about 4,500 square miles) in the 12 months from August 2021 to July 2022. President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who will take office in January, promised cheering crowds at the recent U.N. climate conference in Egypt to end all deforestation in the country by 2030.

Social media makes Jada Williams a face of high school NIL

SAN DIEGO (AP) — It’s the middle of the afternoon and Jada Williams begins a live stream on Instagram. In a heartbeat, more than 1,000 of her 671,000 followers join the broadcast and begin typing in questions and comments. Williams does her best to follow along as the comments and questions scroll past. She laughs and interacts with fans, whether the topic is her basketball career or what shoes and clothes she should wear on an upcoming trip. If there’s a face of the bold new frontier of name, image and likeness at the high school level, it might as well be the 17-year-old Williams, who is a senior point guard at San Diego’s La Jolla Country Day.