AP News Summary at 1:10 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's meant to ease financial pressures at the pump and as voters are concerned about gas prices and inflation in an election year. But many lawmakers are skeptical. Administration officials say Biden wants to suspend the 18.4 cents-a-gallon tax on gas and 24.4 cents-a-gallon tax on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices average about $5 a gallon nationwide. The Democratic president also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's state-run news agency reported a powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of the country's east, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more. Wednesday's quake was the country's deadliest in two decades. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 earthquake near the Pakistani border. But early footage from villages tucked among the rough mountains showed residents picking through rubble of collapsed stone and mud-brick houses. The disaster posed a major test for the Taliban-led government. The Taliban seized power last year as the U.S. and its allies were withdrawing from the country.

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Hundreds of cars, trucks and recreational vehicles are backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopens following destructive floods that closed the park last week. Park managers raised the gates Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since June 13. That day, 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt. The cost and scope of the damage is still being assessed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is providing logistical support to import the equivalent of about 16 million 8-ounce baby formula bottles from Mexico. That starts this weekend as part of efforts to ease nationwide supply shortages caused by the closure of the largest US manufacturing plant. The Department of Health and Human Services is expediting the travel of trucks that will drive about 1 million pounds of Gerber Good Start Gentle infant formula from a Nestlé plant to U.S. retailers. That's nearly double the amount imported to the U.S. to date. Cargo flights from Europe and Australia already have brought baby formula into the U.S., and more will come this weekend.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian deputy prime minister overseeing the country’s push to join the European Union says she’s “100%” certain all 27 EU nations will approve making Ukraine a candidate for membership in the bloc. In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said the decision could come as soon as Thursday. She says countries that had been skeptical about starting accession talks while Ukraine is fighting Russia’s invasion are now supportive. Granting a country EU candidate status requires unanimous approval from existing member nations. Candidacy is the first step toward membership. It doesn't provide security guarantees or an automatic right to join the bloc.

Harassment and violence have become common outside abortion clinics over the decades since the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion. Now providers and some in law enforcement are preparing for an increase in violence once the Supreme Court rules in a case that could end Roe v. Wade. They anticipate protests, harassment and other violence will increase in states where abortion remains legal. The National Abortion Federation and the hundreds of abortion clinics it represents have been on “heightened alert” since the opinion leaked. The Department of Homeland Security has warned violence is likely to increase on both sides.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says its debt-laden economy has “collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity. In comments underscoring the country’s dire situation as it seeks help from international lenders, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament the South Asian country is “facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed." Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the economy. He said Sri Lanka cannot purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debt owed by its petroleum corporation. The country is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout, with a preliminary agreement expected next month.

In the 50 years since the landmark law was passed, profound strides have been made in women and girls’ participation in sports. According to the Women’s Sports Foundation, women now make up 44% of all NCAA athletes, compared to just 15% in 1971. Nearly 3.5 million high school girls play sports, compared to less than 300,000 in 1972. But for Black women and women of color in sports, those gains have not been equally shared, reflecting the limitations of a policy that only addresses equity on the basis of sex and gender.

MIAMI (AP) — A diplomatic row at the bottom of the world is playing out between the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments in response to provocations from Russia. The feud could lead to an import ban on Patagonian toothfish, also known as Chilean sea bass. U.S. officials insist it's being caught unlawfully near Antarctica. Russia last year rejected toothfish catch limits proposed by the 26-member Commission on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources. The U.K. responded by issuing licenses to four British-flagged vessels to fish for the toothfish. U.S. officials say that move violates commission rules and it won't allow the fish to be imported.

A U.S. House committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment. The committee released a memo ahead of a hearing Wednesday. The memo says Snyder hired private investigators to intimidate witnesses and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain their phone records and emails. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating the Commanders’ workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by team executives of women employees. Snyder declined to testify at the hearing, but committee plans to issue a subpoena to compel him to testify. The team had no immediate comment on the committee's findings.

