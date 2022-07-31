AP News Summary at 12:45 a.m. EDT

Pelosi lands in Singapore to kick off Asia tour

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Singapore, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Pelosi landed in the city-state before dawn. A foreign ministry spokesperson said Pelosi will call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. She is also expected to attend a cocktail reception with the American Chamber of Commerce. Pelosi will also visit Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. She didn’t confirm reports that she might visit Taiwan, amid strong warnings from China against meddling in its affairs with the island democracy that is claimed by Beijing as its own territory.

Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 election should be overturned are among four Republicans vying to be the top election officer in Arizona. Voters in Kansas also go to the polls Tuesday. They have a choice between a candidate who questions the results and the incumbent Republican who believes the 2020 election in his state was secure. Washington state’s open primary also has a candidate who backs Trump’s unsupported claims. Republicans who question election results have sought top spots overseeing voting in several GOP states this year.

What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere

Primary elections are behind held in six states on Tuesday. In Missouri, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback in his campaign for U.S. Senate. In Michigan, a crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates includes a man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Arizona, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement is running for the U.S. House. Three House Republicans who voted to cross party lines to impeach President Donald Trump over the insurrection are also on the ballot Tuesday.

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people. The attack prompted the cancellation of ceremonies honoring Russia’s navy there. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility. But the seemingly improvised, small-scale nature of the attack raised the possibility that it was the work of Ukrainian insurgents trying to drive out Russian forces. In other developments, one of Ukraine’s richest men, a grain merchant, has been killed in what Ukrainian authorities say was a carefully targeted Russian missile strike on his home.

Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says damage to critical infrastructure is hampering efforts to help residents hit by massive flooding. Beshear said Sunday that dozens of bridges were destroyed in last week's floods. That makes it difficult to assist many areas, including those whose water systems were damaged. The governor says communications issues also exist. The National Guard estimates about 400 people have been rescued by helicopter. More heavy rain arrived in the region where the death toll climbed to at least 28 Sunday. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. About 13,000 utility customers in Kentucky remain without power.

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for more fire growth as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest, with thunderstorms a major concern on Sunday. The blaze had grown to more than 80 square miles just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area near the Oregon line. In northwest Montana, a blaze sparked in grasslands near the community of Elmo grew to more than 17 square miles after advancing into forest. Crews also are fighting a fire in Idaho.

Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday. The statement did not give the cause of death, but Russell was not well enough to present the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June due to a long illness. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. His last two were as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport. Russell was a Hall of Famer, five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. He won with defense and rebounding and waged battles with Wilt Chamberlain. Russell also marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with boxer Muhammad Ali when he refused military induction.

Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89

Relatives say Sunday that Nichelle Nichols, who broke ground for Black women acting on television as the beautiful, no-nonsense communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV series, has died at the age of 89. Her role in the 1966-69 series as Lt. Uhura earned Nichols a lifelong position of honor with the series’ rabid fans, known as Trekkers and Trekkies. It also earned her accolades for breaking racial stereotypes and included an interracial onscreen kiss with co-star William Shatner that was unheard of at the time.

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It’s made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, on the outskirts of Omaha, allowed themselves a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs. But nine years later they still live much as they always did. Many other winners haven't been as lucky, suffering personal setbacks and lawsuits or becoming the victims of scams. The latest winner of a big jackpot came Friday, when a single ticket sold in Illinois matched the numbers for a $1.337 billion Mega Millions prize.

AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association she’s ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him. Four lawsuits remain pending and the attorney representing the women has said he hopes to take them to trial sometime next spring.