AP News Summary at 12:51 p.m. EDT

Bidens among thousands to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials are making final preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral on Monday will be a spectacular display of national mourning, and the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among thousands of mourners paying their respects at Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state. Despite cold weather and long waits, thousands of people kept lining up to file past the queen’s coffin. Authorities are expected to close that massive queue sometime Sunday. King Charles III was holding a reception for heads of state and other leaders Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace.

Queen paved the way for transition to Charles in final years

LONDON (AP) — In retrospect, it seems Queen Elizabeth II was preparing us all along for her death. Whether it was due to age, ill health or a sense that the end was near, she spent much of the last two years tying up loose ends, making sure the family firm would keep ticking along. The transition began slowly, with the queen turning over more public duties to her son, now King Charles III. But it moved into overdrive in 2022 as Elizabeth celebrated 70 years on the throne. First she expressed her wish that Charles’ wife, Camilla, be known as queen consort after her death. Then Charles took center stage during Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets. Ukrainian authorities say this was a makeshift prison where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such “torture chambers” have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week. The claims could not be immediately verified independently.

Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire -- and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer. That's because former President Donald Trump continues to stoke the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen even though the falsehood has been rejected by dozens of courts and his own attorney general.

They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.

Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter’s urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier lives in a new home because she couldn’t bear to return to the one with the furnished nursery and empty crib. All ended wanted pregnancies because of grave fetal medical problems. Such seldom discussed abortions are different from the most common type performed early in an unwanted pregnancy. For many who have endured them, the abortion debate since Roe’s reversal has unleashed a torrent of pain — and also brought them together to support each other, speak out and share their stories.

Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at battered Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Fiona has strengthened into a hurricane as it bears down on Puerto Rico, where it has already left hundreds of thousands without power and threatens to dump potentially “historic” levels of rain. Forecasters say up to 25 inches could fall in isolated areas. Fiona on Sunday will be lashing cities and towns in a part of Puerto Rico that is still recovering from a string of strong earthquakes and Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that caused deaths and destruction across the island in 2017. More than 3,000 homes still have only a blue tarp as a roof.

Report: Some census takers who fudged data didn't get fired

A watchdog group has determined that some census takers who falsified information during the 2020 census didn’t have their work redone fully, weren’t fired in a timely manner and in some cases even received bonuses. The report by the U.S. Commerce Department's Office of Inspector General raises concerns about possible damage to the quality of the once-a-decade head count that determines political power and federal funding. The report released Friday also says that off-campus students at colleges and universities were likely undercounted since the census started around the same time students were sent home to stop the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020.

EXPLAINER: How the strong U.S. dollar can affect everyone

NEW YORK (AP) — The value of the U.S. dollar has been on a tear for more than a year against everything from the British pound across the Atlantic to the South Korean won across the Pacific. The dollar is hovering close to its highest level in more than two decades against a key index measuring six major currencies. Many professional investors don’t expect the dollar to ease off anytime soon. Its rise makes an impact on nearly everyone, even those who will never travel beyond U.S. borders. The strength helps to limit inflation, but it can also hurt profits for many U.S. companies.

Mexican faith leader jailed for sex abuse; flock stays loyal

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — The leader of a multinational, Mexico-based Christian church is imprisoned in California after pleading guilty to sexually abusing minors. Yet legions of followers in his home city of Guadalajara remain fervently loyal to him. They view his imprisonment as a challenge that will strengthen their church, La Luz del Mundo — Spanish for The Light of the World. The phenomenon was evident recently at the church’s main temple, as thousands gathered to pray for their absent leader during their Holy Supper. To gasps of surprise, Naasón Joaquín García addressed the congregation by telephone from his Los Angeles prison, where he is serving a 16-year sentence.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is huge security challenge

LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Monday’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is an “unprecedented” security challenge. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pack central London for an service attend by 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other leaders from around the world. London's Metropolitan Police says the “hugely complex” policing operation is the biggest in the force’s history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics. More than 10,000 police officers will be on duty Monday, with London bobbies supplemented by reinforcements from all of Britain’s 43 police forces. The operation will also involve police spotters on rooftops, sniffer dogs on the streets, marine officers on the River Thames and mounted police on horseback.