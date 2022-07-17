AP News Summary at 12:45 p.m. EDT

'Evil cannot win': Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Beautiful and serene in a crown of white flowers, 4-year-old Liza, who was killed Thursday by a Russian missile strike, has been buried in central Ukraine. An Orthodox priest conducted the funeral, bursting into tears and telling weeping relatives that “evil cannot win.” Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when a Russian missile struck the city of Vinnytsia, far from the front lines. At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys aged 7 and 8. More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza's mother. Liza’s grandmother said Sunday “Look how many people came to see you!” as she wept and caressed Liza's body in a coffin with flowers and teddy bears.

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

ATLANTA (AP) — An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Biden's realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to the thorniest issues confronting his administration, the instinct from Biden and his White House is to often speak about what he can’t do, citing constraints imposed by the courts or insufficient support in a Congress that is controlled by his own party. White House officials, Biden’s allies and even some influential progressive figures say that approach typifies a leader who has always promised to be honest with Americans, including how expansive his powers really are. But the president’s realpolitik tendencies are colliding with an activist base that is agitating for a more aggressive party leader – both in tone and in substance.

Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead

PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in northern Greece have found no evidence of dangerous substances but say there is still a lot of widespread ordnance from the crash. Serbia's defense minister said Sunday that all eight crew members died in the crash. Forensics experts are now at the site collecting body parts. The An-12 cargo plane smashed into fields between two Greek villages late Saturday. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours. The Serbian defense minister says the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer, from the Serbian city of Nis.

Russia strikes south Ukraine city, presses attacks in east

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine as a funeral took place for a 4-year-old girl killed in an earlier strike elsewhere in the country. Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when a Russian missile struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday. At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys aged 7 and 8, and more than 200 were wounded. On Sunday, more Russian missiles struck industrial facilities in the strategic southern city of Mykolaiv, a key shipbuilding center in the estuary of the Southern Bug river. There was no immediate information about casualties.

U.S. houses of worship increase security after shootings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houses of worship are meant to be places of shelter, reflection and peace, where strangers are welcome. But after recent high-profile shootings nationwide, worshippers and leaders across faiths are facing uneasy decisions on the best ways to guard their sanctuaries. Some have hired armed security guards, installed cameras and developed an active shooter plan. Last month, two people were killed at a church shooting in Alabama. It was the latest in a series of recent shootings that include a racist attack that killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, and the shooting deaths of 19 children and two adults at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

Prosecutors try to prove 1996 killing with body missing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristin Smart disappeared during her freshman year at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo more than 25 years ago. She is presumed dead and her body remains missing but the man accused of killing her heads to trial Monday. Paul Flores is charged with murder and his father Ruben Flores is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart's body. Both have pleaded not guilty. San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen. The trial was moved to Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas because of pretrial publicity.

Fires scorch France and Spain, as Europe wilts in heat wave

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths. Two huge blazes that have consumed pine forests for six days in southwestern France have forced the evacuation of some 14,000 people. Authorities have shut down access to Europe’s tallest sand dune. Water-dropping planes zig-zagged the area, as flames lapped at the edge of a farm field, and smoke blanketed the skyline above a mass of singed trees. In Spain, firefighters supported by military brigades tried Sunday to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country.

Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit

ROME (AP) — Pleas are piling up in Italy to persuade Premier Mario Draghi to stay in office instead of resigning as he tried to do last week after being let down by a major coalition partner. Hundreds of mayors have written to Draghi in hopes he'll change his mind. Union leaders and industrialists, who often have opposing agendas, are united in wanting Draghi — the former European Central Bank chief — to keep on governing. Italy and other European nations are facing soaring energy costs, steep inflation, surging COVID-19 cases and the war in Ukraine. By Sunday, at least 80,000 citizens have signed a “Draghi stay” petition, launched by former Premier Matteo Renzi. But Draghi has been keeping mum.

High-flying experiment: Do stem cells grow better in space?

Scientists are shooting stem cells into space, hoping to make discoveries that help people on Earth. Some aim to overcome the difficulty of mass producing the cells on Earth that could be useful in future treatments for various diseases. Others explore how space travel impacts the body on a cellular level. And some help scientists better understand diseases such as cancer. Experiments by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and the University of California, San Diego, just arrived at the International Space Station. There have been earlier projects from the U.S., China and Italy.