AP News Summary at 12:45 p.m. EDT

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighboring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day on Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war. The ruble is now an official currency in the southern Kherson region. Residents there and in Russia-controlled parts of a neighboring region are getting offered Russian passports. The Kremlin-installed administrations in both regions have talked about plans to become part of Russia. In a video marking the first 100 days of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that his country would not submit easily to Russian control.

EXPLAINER: At 100 days, Russia-Ukraine war by the numbers

GENEVA (AP) — One hundred days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, numbers tell the tale of the death, destruction and economic havoc caused by Europe’s worst armed conflict in decades. The counts, while often just estimates, are staggering: Tens of thousands of civilians and soldiers likely killed. Millions more forced to flee the country or internally displaced. Factories, hospitals, bridges, schools and residences destroyed. Ukraine says about 35% of its gross domestic product has been wiped out, while Western sanctions have targeted Russian oil and natural gas exports. The economic ripples are also being felt around the world, from high prices at U.S. gasoline pump to countries reliant on agricultural imports from Ukraine, a major grain producer.

Former Trump aide Navarro indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro is the second former aide to former President Donald Trump to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. Navarro was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. Navarro is expected to appear in court in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Navarro claims the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is unlawful.

More job gains point to a solid economy and Fed rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and rising interest rates. Last month’s gain reflects a resilient job market that has so far shrugged off concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises interest rates to fight inflation. The unemployment rate remained a low 3.6% in May, just above a half-century low. The job growth in May was high enough to keep the Fed on track to pursue what’s likely to be the fastest series of rate hikes in more than 30 years.

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have joined other members of Britain’s royal family for a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. It is their first public appearance in the U.K. since stepping back from royal duties two years ago. The queen skipped Friday's event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, which came on the second of four days of festivities marking her Platinum Jubilee. The 96-year-old monarch has had difficulty moving around in recent months and experienced “some discomfort” after smiling and waving to throngs of supporters from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon.

Former U.S. ambassador points finger in Qatar lobbying probe

A former high-ranking U.S. ambassador is demanding federal prosecutors explain why he’s facing criminal charges for illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of Qatar while a retired four-star general who worked on the same effort with him is not. Richard Olson, former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, is scheduled to attend a plea hearing on federal charges that include improperly helping the Persian Gulf country influence U.S. policy. But Olson has argued he’s entitled to learn why prosecutors aren’t bringing charges for similar conduct by former Marine Gen. John Allen, who led U.S. forces in Afghanistan before being tapped to lead the Brookings Institution. Allen has denied wrongdoing.

Police fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 5 while on run

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez died in a shootout in Jourdanton with police late Thursday after driving the stolen pickup more than 200 miles from where the vehicle was stolen. Authorities say Lopez killed an adult and four minors at a rural weekend cabin near Centerville. He was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and a pistol when he was killed by police. Lopez had been the subject of an intensive search since his May 12 escape.

AP-NORC poll details rift between lay Catholics and bishops

The hardline stances of many conservative Catholic bishops in the U.S. are not shared by most lay Catholics. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most U.S. Catholics say abortion should be legal, favor greater inclusion of LGBT people, and oppose the denial of Communion for politicians who support abortion rights. The poll was conducted in mid-May, shortly after a leaked draft opinion indicated the Supreme Court might end the constitutional right to abortion by reversing its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Leading bishops are praying for that result. But according to the new poll, 68% of Catholic adults say Roe should be left as is.

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of vehicles braking for no reason. In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported. Also Friday, government regulators are asking questions about Tesla's reliability after more than 750 Tesla owners complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

Tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Much of the Florida peninsula, along with parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, are under a tropical storm warning as a system that battered Mexico moves through the Gulf of Mexico, bringing threats of heavy rain and wind for the weekend. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Friday data from a hurricane hunter plane indicate the system's maximum sustained winds increased overnight and was expected to strengthen later Friday. The storm, once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean, will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin. At 11 a.m., the system was located about 430 miles southwest of Fort Myers with winds nearing 40 mph.

