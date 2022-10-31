AP News Summary at 1:15 a.m. EDT

Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilians have delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%. Yet hours after the results were in -- and congratulations poured in from world leaders -- Bolsonaro had yet to publicly concede or react in any way. Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.

South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul last weekend. It was the country’s worst disasters in years. The Interior Ministry said Monday that police launched a 561-member task force to delve into details of the stampede. Police say officers are analyzing footage taken by security cameras placed in the Itaewon area at the time of the crash and related video clips posted on social media. They were also interviewing witnesses to find exactly when and where the crowd surge started and how it developed.

Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A stunned Seoul is beginning to unearth the extent of a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 mostly young people out enjoying festivities in the party neighborhood of Itaewon on Saturday. The night began with thousands of revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan district. People eager to show off their Halloween costumes wore brightly colored capes, wizard hats and bat wings. But after panic ignited, an unmanageable mass of people packed into a narrow alley where toppled revelers were stacked on top of one another “like dominoes.” The chaotic crush was so intense, people had their clothes ripped off.

Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world. U.S. President Joe Biden called the move a “really outrageous” act and warned that global hunger could increase. Russia has suspended a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine, one of the world’s breadbaskets. The Kremlin took the step because it alleged that Ukraine staged a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry reported that a total of 218 ships involved in grain exports have been blocked. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky said in a video address Sunday that “Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger.”

Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India

MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams are hunting for people missing after a century-old pedestrian bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, killing at least 132 people. More than 100 people fell into the Machchu river when the pedestrian bridge collapsed. Live video reports showed hundreds of others clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety. The colonial-era suspension bridge had reopened four days earlier after repairs. Officials said the bridge gave way because it was overloaded with tourists drawn to the recently reopened attraction during the Hindu festival season. The disaster was one of the worst accidents in India in the past decade.

'Our phoenix': Lula's ups and downs in Brazil defy belief

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday – in yet another twist – Brazilian voters chose him by the narrowest of margins to once again lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy. He will also be putting his legacy on the line. The life of da Silva has unfolded in such a unique, extraordinary way that, were it fiction, it would strain credulity.

Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams offered differing visions for Georgia on abortion, the economy and voting in a policy-heavy debate. Sunday evening's match was the pair’s final meeting as Georgians continue voting leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Kemp said “it’s not my desire" to have further abortion restrictions but that he would consider bills sent to him by a Republican legislature. Abrams said she would support legal abortion until a fetus was viable outside the womb. Abrams accused Kemp of using voting laws to aid his own elections while Kemp said Abrams lies about voting in Georgia to aid and enrich herself.

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Men exonerated in Malcolm X killing to receive $36 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The city of New York will settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X. Their lawyer, David Shanies, confirmed Sunday the city has agreed to pay $26 million for the wrongful convictions which led to both men spending decades behind bars. The state will pay $10 million. The move comes nearly a year after a Manhattan judge dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz, now 84, and the late Khalil Islam. Prosecutors said new evidence of witness intimidation and suppression of exculpatory evidence had undermined the decades-old case against the men.

In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions

SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France (AP) — For centuries people in southern France have observed Camarguaise bull festivities in the Rhone delta, where the Rhone river and the Mediterranean sea meet. But now the tradition is under threat by rising sea levels, heat waves and droughts which are making water sources salty and lands infertile, leaving bull-herders to rethink their livelihoods. Scientists in the region say the Camarague risks losing both its economic and cultural worth as well as its natural beauty if interventions aren’t taken to help curb climate change. Top climate experts around the world say sea levels will continue to rise and that drastic action is needed to stop making the problem worse.