AP News Summary at 12:46 p.m. EDT

Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has dramatically escalated its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine, cutting natural gas off to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria and threatening to disconnect even more nations. European leaders decried Wednesday the move as “blackmail.” A day after the United States and other Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin used its most essential export as leverage. The tactic could eventually force targeted nations to ration gas and deal another blow to economies suffering from rising prices. It could also deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort. Benchmark gas prices in Europe shot up on the news.

Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners. Russia released a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow while the U.S. released a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a prison sentence in Connecticut. Wednesday's exchange occurred as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Russia gave up Trevor Reed, a Texas resident arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer. The U.S. returns Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who'd been serving 20 years for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. President Joe Biden says negotiations for Reed's release “required difficult decisions.” Americans still jailed in Russia include WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state investigation launched after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer has determined that the department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination. Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights announced the finding of the nearly two-year probe on Wednesday. The department has the power to enforce the state’s Human Rights Act, which makes it illegal for police departments to discriminate against someone due to their race. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last spring of murder. Three other officers were convicted this year of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights.

Fauci: 'Pandemic phase' over for US, but COVID-19 still here

Dr. Anthony Fauci has given an upbeat assessment of the state of the coronavirus in the U.S., saying the country is “out of the pandemic phase” on new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. But the top infectious disease expert says it appears to be making a transition to becoming an endemic disease — occurring regularly in certain areas. He told the PBS “NewsHour” Tuesday it's still a pandemic for much of the world, but the threat is not over for the U.S. In comments Wednesday to The Washington Post, Fauci seemed to clarify his remarks, saying that unlike the “full-blown explosive pandemic phase” of the winter omicron surge, he was describing an apparent transition toward COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease.

McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs 'next speaker'

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol. In a meeting Wednesday, McCarthy defended his private conversations around the siege that have jeopardized his leadership. That’s according to two Republicans in the room for the private meeting who were granted anonymity to discuss it. They said McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, received a standing ovation. But McCarthy was challenged by two of the party’s hard-right lawmakers — Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — who said they felt particularly singled out by McCarthy's reported criticism.

Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk’s request to scrap a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private is being denied by a federal judge in New York. Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday also denied a motion to nullify subpoenas of Musk seeking information about possible violations of his agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk had asked the court to throw out the settlement, which required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney. The SEC is investigating whether the Tesla CEO violated the October 2018 agreement. Under the settlement, Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay civil fines over Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The funding wasn't secured and Tesla remains public.

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison. Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last year, has denied the allegation that she accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars in a bribe from a top political colleague. Her supporters and independent legal experts say her prosecution is unjust and an attempt to remove 76-year-old Suu Kyi from politics. She has already been sentenced to six years' imprisonment in other cases.

Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders and Washington's political and foreign policy elite are paying their respects to Madeleine Albright, who was America's first female secretary of state. Some 1,400 mourners gathered Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral, led by President Joe Biden and predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Biden delivered a tribute to Albright and said her name is synonymous with the idea that America is "a force for good in the world.” Albright died of cancer last month at age 84. Albright rose through the ranks of Democratic Party foreign policy circles to become ambassador to the United Nations. Clinton selected her as secretary of state in 1996.

Ideas on mute? Study: Remote meetings dampen brainstorming

A new study says if you want to brainstorm during a meeting, it works better in person than over remote video conferencing. Wednesday's study in the journal Nature looks at pairs of engineers who tried to brainstorm ideas. In-person meetings generated 17% more ideas on average — and better ones at that. Researchers suggest that on video calls people stared at the other person instead of letting their eyes and minds wander, which dampens creativity. In real life, they tend to look around more because staring can be rude.

One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction

WASHINGTON (AP) — A comprehensive new assessment of thousands of reptiles species has found that 21% are considered endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction. The list of vulnerable species includes such iconic reptiles as the king cobra and the Galapagos marine iguana. Most of the world’s species of sea turtles are also threatened. Worldwide, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction. Reptiles that live in forest areas are more likely to be threatened with extinction than desert-dwellers — in part because forests face greater human disruptions. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

