AP News Summary at 12:47 a.m. EDT

Empty spaces, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by loss

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a town as small as Uvalde, Texas, even those who didn’t lose their own child lost someone —their best friend, the little boy down the road who dribbled his basketball in the driveway, the kid who stood on the curb, backpack in hand, waiting for the bus. Before the shooting shattered their world, “what’s your son up to?” or “your daughter played a great game” were the most common exchanges when they ran into people they knew, which was all the time because everyone knows everyone. Some say now that closeness is both their blessing and their curse: they can lean on each other to grieve. But every single one of them is grieving.

Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at another funeral home. More visitations, funerals and burials will follow over the next two-and-a-half weeks, one after another, after another.

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end. The move is part of new sanctions on Russia worked out Monday at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial support. The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline. That was crucial to bringing landlocked Hungary on board a decision that required consensus. EU Council President Charles Michel says the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.

Russians, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops pushed deeper into a key eastern Ukrainian city, fighting street by street with Kyiv’s forces in a battle that the mayor of Sievierodonetsk said has left his city in ruins. That comes as the European Union agreed to a partial embargo of Russian oil in an attempt to pressure Moscow to end the war. As Russia’s advance in Sievierodonetsk increased in intensity, its forces also shelled regions in Ukraine’s northeast, and a struggle continued for control in a region to the south. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian blockade of ports is preventing the export of 22 million tons of Ukrainian grain, contributing to a growing global food crisis.

Hurricane Agatha sets May record, then weakens over Mexico

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Agatha has made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane center. It made landfall Monday afternoon on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico's Oaxaca state. It was a strong Category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165kph), but it quickly lost power moving inland over the mountainous interior. Agatha was downgraded to a tropical storm late Monday, its sustained winds down to 70 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm should dissipate overnight, but warns that the system’s heavy rains still pose a threat of dangerous flash floods for Mexico’s southern states.

Some Democrats voting in GOP contests to block Trump picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last Tuesday’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Black communities have been especially hard hit amid a national surge in traffic fatalities. Those sobering statistics could give new momentum to plans to redesign what is known in Philadelphia as the “corridor of death," Roosevelt Boulevard. From 10% to 13% of the city's traffic fatalities occurred each year on Roosevelt prior to the pandemic. Officials say speed cameras have helped keep the number of fatalities there steady even as they have increased significantly across the city during the pandemic. Philadelphia hopes a federal priority on equity will mean a greater chance of funding to pare down the 12-lane road and make safety improvements.

'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school _ even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside _ has been placed with the school district’s homegrown police chief. It’s left residents in small city of Uvalde struggling to reconcile what they know of the well-liked local lawman after the director of state police said that Pete Arredondo _ as the commander at the scene _ made the “wrong decision” not to breach a classroom at Robb Elementary School sooner.

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have defended police for indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters at the Champions League final while blaming industrial levels of fraud that saw 30,000 to 40,000 people try to enter the Stade de France with fake tickets or none at all. After a meeting into Saturday’s chaos, the ministers of the sport and the interior shifted responsibility onto the Liverpool fans while not providing details on how they were sure so many fake tickets were in circulation. UEFA launched an independent investigation into what caused the chaotic scenes and said the “comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviors of all entities involved in the final.”

Jubilee: Balcony moment tells UK monarchy's story over years

LONDON (AP) — As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee. Elizabeth, now 96, is expected to take to the same balcony this Thursday to smile and wave at millions celebrating her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne. The balcony appearance is the centerpiece of almost all royal celebrations in Britain. This year it will be notable for the absence of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The queen said only working royals will be included for the photo moment. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his family will be on the balcony next to the queen. Harry, Meghan and their children are still coming to the U.K. for the festivities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0