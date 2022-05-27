AP News Summary at 12:48 p.m. EDT

Official: Kids to 911 during siege: 'Please send the police'

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say children repeatedly called 911 from inside a Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers, including a girl who told the dispatcher “Please send the police now." Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Friday that teachers and students repeatedly called 911 during Tuesday’s attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. He says police were at the scene for at least an hour before U.S. Border Patrol agents used a master key to open a locked classroom door. He says the agents then killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, at about 12:50 p.m.

Students who survived Texas school attack describe scene

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school says she covered herself with a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo told CNN that she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher’s phone Tuesday and waited for what felt like, to her, three hours for officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Top law enforcement officials say the 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the school for more than an hour before he was shot to death by Border Patrol tactical officers. Ten-year-old Samuel Salinas told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he and other classmates pretended to be dead after Ramos opened fire on the class. The attack killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.

'Relentless': Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia-backed separatists claim they have captured a railway hub city in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. Moscow’s forces pushed to gain more ground on Friday by pounding another Ukrainian-held area where authorities say 1,500 people have died since the start of the war. Ukrainian officials didn't confirm the separatists' claim about taking the city of Lyman. The fighting on Friday focused on two other key cities, Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia's advance in the Donbas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had strong words for the European Union not agreeing to embargo Russian oil.

Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene's deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated Press investigation found that wasn’t the case with the video he watched in October of 2020. It didn't reach those with the power to charge troopers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene until nearly two years after his death. Edwards' lawyer says the governor couldn't have known at the time that prosecutors didn't have the video.

Recount begins in Pennsylvania's GOP primary for Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Recounting began Friday in the too-close-to-call Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Barely 900 votes separate celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. The initial result from last week’s primary election has remained elusive, since some counties were still tallying up remaining ballots. The Associated Press won't declare a winner in the race until the recount is complete on June 8. The winner will take on the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in November. McCormick’s campaign has also been waging a fight in court to scrounge for votes that might help him close the gap with Oz.

Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage

The suspects in the shootings at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and a Buffalo, New York, supermarket were both just 18 when authorities say they bought the weapons used in the attacks. They were too young to legally purchase alcohol or cigarettes, but old enough to arm themselves with assault weapons. They are just the latest suspected U.S. mass shooters to obtain guns because of limited firearms laws, background check lapses or law enforcement’s failure to heed warnings of concerning behavior. The Buffalo suspect, for example, was taken to a hospital last year for a mental health evaluation, but that didn't trigger New York’s “red flag” law.

Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A massive safety recall and supply disruptions have swept many leading formula brands off store shelves. Many parents are having problems finding formula, but some experts point out systemic inequities contribute to lower rates of breastfeeding among Black and Hispanic women, making their babies more dependent on formula. The majority of formula in the U.S. is bought by low-income families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 20% of Black women and 23% of Hispanic women exclusively breastfeed through six months compared to 29% of white women. Overall, 26% of mothers in America breastfeed their babies.

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association is beginning its annual convention in Houston just days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state. Leaders of the gun rights lobbying group were ready to “reflect on” and deflect any blame for this week's deadly shooting in Uvalde. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event. Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean. Protesters are expected to gather outside.

Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf, tensions spike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The Guard’s statement on Friday night said the ships were seized over unspecified violations. It did not elaborate. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet had said it was investigating earlier reports that Iran seized two Greek tankers. Iran had threatened to take “punitive action” earlier in the day over Athens being involved in the U.S. seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters. The Guard’s announcement comes as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over stalled negotiations regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

New law puts NHL great Konstantinov's 24/7 care in jeopardy

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov is in danger of losing the round-the-clock medical care he has had since he nearly died in a 1997 limousine crash while celebrating the team's championship. The disabled former defenseman is the public face of a predicament facing roughly 18,000 Michigan residents who suffered serious traffic injuries. Because of a bipartisan law that took effect last summer, they have lost their state-funded, unlimited lifetime medical care that every Michigan driver used to have to pay into by law. Although the change to the law helped lower Michigan car insurance rates, which had been the nation's highest, it has left Konstantinov and others who relied on it with worse options.

