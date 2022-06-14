AP News Summary at 12:58 p.m. EDT

2022 midterms: What to watch in S Carolina, Nevada and Maine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Primary voters on Tuesday will decide the fate of two South Carolina Republicans who are clinging to their seats in the U.S. House after defying Donald Trump. In Nevada, an establishment favorite with the former president’s endorsement is facing a tougher than expected challenge for a Senate seat. Meanwhile, in Maine, a bellicose former governor who once said he was “Trump before Trump” has come out of his retirement in Florida to challenge a nemesis for his old job. Primary contests in South Carolina, Nevada and Maine on Tuesday will offer the latest test of the Trump political brand.

1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials. The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing. The witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing were to include Jeffrey Rosen, who was the acting attorney general at the time of the Capitol insurrection, as well as two other former top officials, Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel. Lawyers for all three men did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Abortion foes, accustomed to small wins, ready for a big one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After decades of tiny steps and endless setbacks, America’s anti-abortion movement is poised for the possibility of a massive leap. The Supreme Court is due to deliver a landmark ruling expected to seriously curtail or completely overturn the constitutional right to abortion found in the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. For many who’ve immersed their lives in the issue, being present outside clinics where abortions are offered has become a must, to protest, to try to change minds, or simply to pray. They say their work will continue even if Roe falls.

Wall Street wobbles a day after tumbling into bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is wobbling Tuesday in its first trading after tumbling into a bear market on worries central banks will clamp the brakes too hard on the economy. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower in afternoon trading as investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday about what it will do with interest rates. It was an unsteady move, though, and the index swung between an earlier loss of 0.5% and gain of 0.8%. Trading across markets was calmer, if still tentative, following Monday’s worldwide rout. A couple big companies flexed financial strength with stronger profits and payouts to shareholders.

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional governor says Russian forces control about 80% of the city of Sievierodonetsk — the main focus of the war now in eastern Ukraine. The governor of the Luhansk region says Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges leading out of the city but Ukrainian forces were still trying to evacuate the wounded. He says a mass evacuation of civilians now is “simply not possible” due to the relentless shelling and fighting in the city. A Russian general says a humanitarian corridor will be opened Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the besieged Azot chemical plant in the city, but the civilians will be taken to Russian-held territory.

UK set to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda under new plan

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his plan to send asylum-seekers of various nationalities to Rwanda just hours before the first plane was set to leave Tuesday. He argued that efforts to block the flights were “abetting the work of criminal gangs” involved in smuggling people across borders. Johnson’s government has reached an agreement with Rwanda to deport people who enter the U.K. illegally to the East African country. The government contends this will deter people from paying criminals to help them take the risky journey across the English Channel. The policy has faced a series of legal challenges. The U.K. Supreme Court refused to hear one last-ditch appeal Tuesday. The first flight is expected later in the day, though perhaps with only a handful of people aboard.

Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles

Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year. The All England Club has announced that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month. But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw via wild cards. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins June 27. Williams has won seven of her 23 major championships there.

US-expelled Haitians fuel charter business to Latin America

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thousands of Haitians in recent months have boarded charter flights to South America, according to flight tracking information and independent verification by The Associated Press in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley. The AP and Berkeley partnered to look at the infrastructure of Haitian migration to Latin America that has reached the U.S.-Mexico border at record levels amid worsening conditions in Haiti. The reporting found a thriving, little-known shadow industry that is exploiting the U.S. government's decision to send people back to a country besieged by violence. Haitians are a lucrative market not only for the illegal, underground enterprises of migrant smugglers, but for legal, registered businesses such as travel agencies and low-budget airlines.

Yellowstone closed after historic floods; some areas cut off

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Communities bordering Yellowstone National Park are isolated and tourists stranded after record floodwaters knocked out roads and bridges in Wyoming and Montana and forced the closure of all entrances to the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries and water levels were dropping Tuesday but it was unclear when the park could reopen. National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by floodwaters. Roads through the park's northern entrance are washed out and hundreds of tourists remained stuck in and around the town of Gardiner. The flooding triggered evacuations in the park and several Montana towns.

Bronx Zoo elephant named Happy isn't a person, court rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The founder of the Nonhuman Rights Project says he is pleased the group managed to persuade two New York judges that Happy the elephant has legal rights. Steven Wise reacted Tuesday to a rejection by a majority of the state's top court of a closely watched effort to free Happy from the Bronx Zoo. The state Court of Appeals decided Happy does not meet the definition of an illegally confined person. The 5-2 decision means Happy will not be released through a habeas corpus proceeding. Wise says his group has a similar case underway in California and more planned in other states and other countries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0