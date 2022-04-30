AP News Summary at 12:49 p.m. EDT

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are fighting village by village to hold back a Russian advance in their country's east, while the United Nations is working to broker a civilian evacuation from the ruins of the city of Mariupol. Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a sprawling steel plant that is the city's last defense holdout. Russian state news outlets reported Saturday that 25 civilians had been evacuated from the plant, though the U.N. and Ukrainian officials haven't confirmed the reports. Video from inside the Soviet-era Asovstal steelworks that two Ukrainian women shared with The Associated Press showed wounded men with stained bandages, open wounds or amputated limbs.

Biden order to boost mining may not have quick payoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning to a Cold War-era law to boost production of lithium and other minerals used to power electric vehicles. Experts, though, say the move by itself is unlikely to ensure the robust mining Biden seeks as he promotes cleaner energy sources. Biden’s action does not waive existing environmental and labor standards, nor does it address the years-long process needed to obtain a federal permit for a new mine. Even so, the mining industry and supporters in Congress cheered Biden’s use of the 1950 Defense Production Act to increase U.S. supplies of lithium, nickel and other minerals. But environmentalists are wary that boosting extraction can contaminate groundwater and harm wildlife.

Autopsy backlog plagues Mississippi, with worst delays in US

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that Mississippi has long operated in violation of national standards for death investigations, accruing a severe backlog of autopsies and reports. Autopsies that should take days take weeks. Autopsy reports that should take months take a year or longer. Too few pathologists are doing too many autopsies. Some cases are transferred hundreds of miles to neighboring states for reports without their family’s knowledge. Records sent to AP in April show the office was waiting for about 1,300 reports from as far back as 2011. That leaves criminal cases incomplete. The public safety commissioner hired in 2020 is working to whittle down the backlog and says it's his top priority.

'Our roots are there': Ukrainians cross front line for home

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A tiny, Soviet-made car is bed tonight for the elderly couple waiting to risk their lives by crossing the front line in war-ravaged Ukraine. But they’re not fleeing — they’re going back in. The world is now accustomed to images of millions of Ukrainians on the run from Russia’s invasion. In their shadow are people with different kind of desperation and daring, heading the other way. For some, the pull is to reach loved ones, often vulnerable due to illness or infirmity, who were left behind. For others, it’s a journey of nostalgia and defiance. Says one man: “Everything is there. Our roots are there.”

Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proposals to ban stock trading by lawmakers are gaining ground in Congress and on the campaign trail. Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would ban such activity. A similar bill in the Senate has nine supporters. Lawmakers have looked to tighten the rules around trading since several members faced heavy scrutiny for their stock sales during the pandemic. Many Democratic lawmakers facing the toughest reelection races have embraced restrictions on stock trades. Other lawmakers are skeptical of a ban and question how it would be enforced.

Meadows says 1/6 panel has sought to publicly 'vilify' him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has accused the congressional committee investigating last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol of leaking all of the text messages he provided to the panel as part of an effort to vilify him publicly. The argument was made in a filing Friday in Washington’s federal court, where Meadows sued in December to invalidate subpoenas issued to him for his testimony and to Verizon for his cell phone records. The committee declined to comment on Meadows' accusations.

Experts: Lawmaker rape case illustrates survivors' trauma

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Experts say the conviction of a former Idaho lawmaker who raped a legislative intern was a rare victory for prosecutors in a justice system that can be fraught with trauma for assault survivors. Aaron von Ehligner was convicted Friday of raping the 19-year-old last year. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says only about 2.8% of sexual assaults ever result in felony convictions. Elizabeth Jeglic is a professor of psychology with the City University of New York who studies sexual assault, public policy and the law. She says sex assault survivors can be further traumatized by the criminal justice process and preventing sexual assault is key.

Black Catholic nuns: A compelling, long-overlooked history

Shannen Dee Williams grew up Black and Catholic. Yet even as a young adult, she knew of only one Black nun, and a fake one at that — Sister Mary Clarence, as played by Whoopi Goldberg in the comic film “Sister Act.” After 14 years of research, Williams – a history professor at the University of Dayton -- arguably now knows more about America’s Black nuns than anyone in the world. Her comprehensive and compelling history of them, “Subversive Habits,” will be published May 17. Its core argument: the nearly 200-year history of these nuns in the U.S. has been overlooked or suppressed by those who resented or disrespected them.

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The inmate is also missing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. She left the detention center with inmate Casey White on Friday morning and neither has been seen since. The pair are not related. The vehicle they were traveling in when they left the detention center was discovered at a nearby shopping center parking lot.

Louisville mayor's race plays out amid lingering tensions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville's mayoral race is taking place in a city roiled by racial tension, a spike in gun violence and deep misgivings many harbor about the Louisville police department. One candidate in the Democratic primary, Craig Greenberg, has survived a shooting attempt on his life. Another, local activist Shameka Parrish-Wright, was prominent in protests after Breonna Taylor was killed by police in her own apartment in 2020. Much of the debate in the race is connected by Louisville's recent past, forcing the candidates to reckon with misgivings about police and public safety as they chart a course toward an uncertain future.

