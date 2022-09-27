AP News Summary at 12:50 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian has been lashing western Cuba with rain and winds as it swirls north toward the Florida coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian hit Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph. Authorities in Cuba evacuated more than 50,000 people and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says an estimated 2.5 million people are under evacuation orders. Florida is already getting heavy rain from Ian. It is expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before its most damaging winds hit the peninsula on Wednesday.

Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. Some European leaders and experts are pointing to possible sabotage during an energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. The leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline overshadowed the inauguration Tuesday of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland. The Polish prime minister called the events “an act of sabotage,” while his Danish counterpart said she couldn't rule it out. The Nord Stream pipelines aren't bringing gas to Europe amid an energy standoff with Russia but are still filled with gas.

Officials say 98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after call-up

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Officials say about 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine. Kazakhstan and Georgia, both once part of the Soviet Union, appeared to be the most popular destinations for those traveling by land. Russia’s Defense Ministry has said that only about 300,000 people with prior combat or other military service would be called up, but reports have emerged from various Russian regions that recruiters were rounding up men outside that description. That fueled fears of a much broader call-up, sending droves of men of all ages and backgrounds to airports and border crossings.

US stocks lose ground a day after Dow entered a bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up early gains and turned lower on Wall Street as markets stagger amid recession worries. The volatile trading on Tuesday comes a day after a broad sell-off sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market, joining other major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500, the Dow and the Nasdaq fell. Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices. With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the higher interest rates being used to fight inflation could help knock the economy into a recession.

Senators push to reform police's cellphone tracking tools

NEW YORK (AP) — Civil rights lawyers and Democratic senators are pushing for legislation that would limit U.S. law enforcement agencies’ ability to buy cellphone tracking tools to follow people’s whereabouts, including back years in time, and sometimes without a search warrant. Concerns about police use of the tool known as “Fog Reveal” raised in an investigation by The Associated Press published earlier this month also surfaced in a Federal Trade Commission hearing three weeks ago. Police agencies have been using the platform to search hundreds of billions of records gathered from 250 million mobile devices, and hoover up people’s geolocation data to assemble so-called “patterns of life,” according to thousands of pages of records about the company.

Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

DALLAS (AP) — Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena in an abortion access case. A process server wrote in an affidavit that on Monday he was attempting to deliver the subpoena at Paxton's home for the Republican to testify Tuesday in a federal court hearing. Ernesto Martin Herrera says he was forced to leave the document on the ground. He said Paxton avoided him for more than an hour and fled. Paxton suggested he ducked the server out of safety concerns.

FAFSA season starts: What you need to know for financial aid

NEW YORK (AP) — The Free Application for Federal Student Aid period opens Oct. 1 for the 2023-2024 school year. If you plan to attend college next year, you might want to fill out the FAFSA application as close to the opening date as possible. Many institutions award financial aid on a first come first serve basis. Karen McCarthy, vice president of public policy and federal relations from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, recommends students fill out the application as soon as they can. The FAFSA is a free government application that uses financial information from you and your family to determine whether you can get financial aid from the federal government.

'Don't leave me': Survivor recounts Lebanon boat sinking

BOURJ HAMMOUD, Lebanon (AP) — Thirty-one-year-old Jihad Michlawi struggled to makes end meet as a chef in crisis-hit Beirut. The Palestinian never thought about taking a risky trip to Europe by sea for job opportunities, but friends who successfully did so convinced him. He gathered up thousands of dollars to put his life in the hands of a smuggler. But the boat he was on with about 150 others capsized near the Syrian coastal city of Tartus due to engine failure. At least 94 people drowned. Michlawi miraculously swam to shore. A surging number of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have tried to flee Lebanon by sea in search of a better life.

Jackson's water system at the mercy of spending rhetoric

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before he became Mississippi governor, Tate Reeves served as the state's treasurer and had a hand in delaying funds for water system repairs in the capital city of Jackson. He also claimed to have blocked funds. The Republican was part of the state Bond Commission, which in 2010 delayed voting on issuing bonds for the city to make repairs after a breakdown despite state legislators authorizing the debt. Reeves ultimately voted to approve the bonds. But as he faced attacks from a primary opponent questioning his fiscal conservatism, he said the commission refused to vote on bonds for Jackson's water system. Jackson continues to have water system problems. Residents were recently left without running water for days.

Recreating Marilyn Monroe’s iconic outfits in ‘Blonde’

Marilyn Monroe’s on-screen costumes are almost as iconic as her. Suffice it to say, “Blonde” costume designer Jennifer Johnson felt an enormous amount of pressure to get those dresses right for the Netflix film, streaming Wednesday. “Blonde” may be a fictionalized version of her story, but the costumes are ripped from reality. The vast majority of the frocks Ana de Armas wears in the film, from the white pleated “Seven Year Itch” number to the pink “Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend” gown, are recreations that Johnson and her team had to make without the actual reference garment on hand.