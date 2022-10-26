AP News Summary at 1:08 p.m. EDT

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of Tuesday's debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. It’s a victory for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were found guilty Wednesday of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. They held gun drills with a leader of the scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and said he wanted to kidnap her. Defense attorneys argued that the three men had broken ties with Fox by late summer 2020 when the Whitmer plot came into focus. Separately, Fox and three others were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court. Two men were acquitted.

Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and his Republican allies illegally tried to influence Georgia's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year into actions taken by Trump and others to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Because Meadows lives in South Carolina, Willis had to use a process that involved getting a judge in that state to order him to appear in Georgia. Meadows' attorney has argued executive privilege and other rights shield Meadows from testifying.

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial troop mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,

Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions

It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers. They are more likely to work in physically demanding roles with fewer labor protections and less flexibility than higher-wage jobs. Abortion bans and restrictions widen the disparity. Carrying an unwanted pregnancy quadruples the odds that a new mother and her child will live below the federal poverty line and triples the chances of the mother being unemployed, according to the groundbreaking years-long research project, The Turnaway Study. Other research shows women denied access to abortion will see their credit history impaired.

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin man of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He drove into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21 after fleeing a domestic disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. Brooks dismissed his public defenders days before his trial began in early October and defended himself throughout the proceedings. He was removed from the courtroom at times for his erratic outbursts and confrontational exchanges with the judge.

Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens. Wednesday's attack came as thousands of protesters elsewhere in Iran marked a symbolic 40 days since a woman’s death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade. State TV blamed the attack on Sunni Muslim extremists, who have targeted the country’s Shiite majority in the past. It appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run after the attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque, the second holiest site in Iran.

'Kill everyone': Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian troops crossed from Belarus into Ukraine in late February, pressing toward Kyiv, they were ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance." That's according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans. Soldiers used lists compiled by Russian intelligence and conducted “zachistki” — cleansing operations — sweeping neighborhoods to identify and neutralize anyone who might pose a threat. They captured, tortured and killed people on the slightest suspicion they might be helping the Ukrainian military. And their leader, who likely approved those orders, was Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko.

Afraid of needles? China using inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai has started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement posted on an official city social media account. Needle-free vaccines may persuade people who don’t like getting a shot to be vaccinated, as well as help expand immunization in poor countries because they are easier to administer. China doesn’t have a vaccine mandate but wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes strict pandemic restrictions that are holding back the economy and are increasingly out of synch with the rest of the world.

No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950

No U.S.-born Black players are projected to be on World Series rosters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet this week. Only once since Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947 has there been a World Series without at least one Black player. It happened in 1950 when the New York Yankees played the Phillies. Slightly over 7% of players on opening day rosters this season were Black. The Astros and Phillies will announce their 26-man rosters several hours before Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.