AP News Summary at 12:50 p.m. EDT

Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have scored more gains in their counteroffensive across a broad front. The troops advanced in the very areas Russia is trying to annex. Their breakthroughs challenged Russia's effort to bolster its military with fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means, including with nuclear weapons. In their latest advance, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russia is annexing. Ukraine’s advances have become so apparent that even Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman, who usually focuses on his own military’s successes and the enemy’s losses, admitted the gains. He cited Ukraine's numerically superior tank units.

Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which last secured a seditious conspiracy conviction at trial nearly 30 years ago.

In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the monster storm will be long and painful. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing Monday. And Ian still is not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday. It was dissipating as it moved offshore, but officials warned there still was the potential of severe flooding along Virginia's coast and a coastal flood warning was in effect Monday. Ian was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States.

Bolsonaro surprisingly strong, forces Brazil runoff

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed the polls in Brazil’s presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force. Multiple polls had indicated leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was far out front, with some suggesting he could even clinch a first-round victory on Sunday and showing margins that neared or exceeded double digits. In the end, Bolsonaro came within just five percentage points – less than half the margin several surveys showed before the election. He will face da Silva in a high-stakes Oct. 30 presidential runoff.

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

BEIRUT (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million. The AP and “Frontline” used satellite imagery and marine radio transponder data to track three dozen ships making more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to ports in the Middle East. The ongoing theft is being carried out by wealthy businessmen and state-owned companies in Russia and Syria. Some of them already face financial sanctions from the United States and European Union. Legal experts say the theft is a potential war crime.

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Congressional districts that a federal court panel said were unconstitutional because they dilute representation for Black voters in Alabama are nevertheless being used for the November election after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed them. The high court hears arguments in the case on Tuesday. The packing of Black voters into just one of the state’s seven congressional districts leaves many of them without a voice and gives Republicans one more seat than they should have based on the state's demographics and voting patterns. Gerrymandering has reduced the influence of Black voters for decades in a state that is synonymous with the civil rights movement.

Sacheen Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies

The actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of how Native Americans had been portrayed on screen has died. Sacheen Littlefeather was 75. Her niece confirmed that Littlefeather died peacefully Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her California home. The family said the cause was breast cancer. Littlefeather’s appearance at the 1973 Oscars would become one of the ceremony’s most famous moments. Littlefeather said she was “red-listed” from the industry afterward. The academy apologized to her earlier this year, and she said she would do it again.

Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Swedish scientist Svante Paabo has won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine for his discoveries on human evolution. Paabo spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and our closest extinct relatives, the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA — often referred to as the code of life — have scientists been able to fully understand the links between species. This included the time when modern humans and Neanderthals diverged as a species, and that mixing between them took place at later dates. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements.

It's flu vaccine time and seniors need revved-up shots

Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don't skip your flu shot this fall. And for the first time, seniors are urged to get a special extra-strength kind. There's no way to predict how bad this flu season will be. Australia just emerged from a nasty one. In the U.S., annual flu vaccinations are recommended starting with 6-month-olds. Because seniors don't respond as well, the U.S. now recommends they get one of three types made with higher doses or an immune-boosting ingredient. Meanwhile, the companies that make the two most widely used COVID-19 vaccines now are testing flu shots made with the same technology.

New this week: Lena Dunham, Mila Kunis and Charlie Puth

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Charlie Puth and The Cult, Mila Kunis starring in the Netflix thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive,” and “30 Rock” star Jack McBrayer leading the second season of “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show.” Lena Dunham adapts and directs Karen Cushman’s young-adult novel in “Catherine Called Birdy,” a spirited medieval coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old girl named Birdy in medieval England. And what do you get when two of the three rappers from Migos release an LP? We’ll find out when Quavo and Takeoff give the world “Only Built for Infinity Links” without third member Offset.