AP News Summary at 12:51 a.m. EDT

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The decision, environmental advocates, dissenting liberal justices and President Joe Biden said, was a major step in the wrong direction at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change amid dire warnings about the future.

Biden notched gains at summit; returns to turmoil at home

MADRID (AP) — The dissonant realities of President Joe Biden’s second year in office were on display Thursday as he wound up a five-day trip to Europe that highlighted both the key U.S. role in mounting a strong allied response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression and the domestic turmoil that is dragging Biden down at home. Biden appeared to welcome the time away from Washington as a respite from his domestic predicament, insisting that despite turmoil at home from inflation to gun violence, world leaders still valued America’s — and his — leadership. Biden's success abroad drew rare praise from GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, who said, “Here we have a bipartisan delegation and a president who have a common goal. Back home, maybe not quite as much.'"

US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says the tractor-trailer at the center of a disastrous human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead had passed through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with migrants inside earlier in its journey. The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas. The official spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Also Thursday, Hector Zamorano Jr., a U.S. citizen, made his initial court appearance as the alleged driver. And the Texas Department of Public Safety announced new inland vehicle checkpoints.

China's Xi swears in new Hong Kong leader John Lee

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping officiated the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee as the city marked the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule after being pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. Lee, a former security official who oversaw the crackdown on dissent in the city since 2019 pro-democracy protests, pledged to uphold the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, and bear allegiance to Hong Kong. He also pledged to be accountable to the central government in Beijing. His inauguration followed a morning flag-raising ceremony attended by Lee, outgoing city leader Carrie Lam and several hundred other people.

Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Stunning new revelations about former President Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid. A former White House aide this week described Trump as an unhinged leader with no regard for the safety of elected officials in either party as he clung to power on Jan. 6, 2021. Republican voters — and Trump’s would-be rivals in the 2024 presidential race — took notice. In Iowa several voters signaled Thursday they were open to another presidential candidate. Aides for multiple GOP presidential prospects have indicated they felt increasingly emboldened to challenge Trump in 2024 following the explosive new testimony.

Abortion, women's rights grow as priorities: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds a growing percentage of Americans calling out abortion or women’s rights as priorities for the government in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially among Democrats and those who support abortion access. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 22% of U.S. adults name abortion or women’s rights in an open-ended question as one of five problems they want the government to work on. That’s nearly tripled since December. The new poll, which included interviews conducted before and after the Supreme Court’s ruling, finds prioritization of the issues grew sharply following the decision. With midterm elections looming, President Joe Biden and Democrats will seek to capitalize on that shift.

Navy report: Multiple errors poisoned Pearl Harbor water

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A Navy investigation is revealing how shoddy management and human error caused fuel to leak into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year. The leak poisoned thousands of people and forced military families to evacuate their homes for hotels. The investigation is the first detailed account of how jet fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, a massive World War II-era military-run tank farm in the hills above Pearl Harbor, leaked into a well that supplied water to housing and offices in and around the sprawling base. The report listed a cascading series of mistakes from May through November 2021 when fuel got into a drinking water well.

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The possible rejuvenation of the reconciliation package remains a work in progress and is far from certain. But McConnell seems worried enough that he decided to complicate Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to get a semiconductor bill over the finish line before members break for their August recess. The White House says McConnell is “holding hostage” a bipartisan package that would lower the cost of countless products that rely on semiconductors.

Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state. The court ruled this week that political appointees don’t have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor. The court’s decision came in the case of a conservative who refused to step down from an environmental policy board for more than a year after his term expired. It marks another loss for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as he faces reelection in November. It effectively hands Republicans the ability to strategically block appointees simply by declining to hold a nomination vote. They've been working to reduce Evers' power since even before he took office.

5 players, $1.1 billion: NBA free agency starts with a bang

The NBA generated more basketball related income than ever this past season, the total number coming up just short of $9 billion. Business is good. The first night of free agency underscored how good. Nikola Jokic, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Ja Morant agreed to extensions worth more than $1 billion by the time they expire, highlighting the moves made Thursday when the NBA’s annual free-agent negotiating window opened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0