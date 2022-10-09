AP News Summary at 12:51 p.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say a Russia missile strike on a southern city has killed at least 12 people. Zaporizhzhia has suffered repeated barrages as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle for control of territory Moscow has illegally annexed. The strikes come as Russia has suffered a series of setbacks nearly eight months after invading Ukraine in a campaign many thought would be short-lived. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have staged a counteroffensive, retaking areas in the south and east. The latest setback was an explosion Saturday that caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. The attack on the Kerch Bridge damaged an important supply route for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort and a towering symbol of Russia’s power in the region.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being accompanied by the destruction, damaging and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale. Ukraine’s culture minister says Russian soldiers have helped themselves to artifacts in almost 40 Ukrainian museums. If and when peace returns, the preservation of Ukrainian collections of art, history, and culture will be vital so that survivors of the war can begin rebuilding. Tens of thousands of museum pieces have been evacuated away from the front lines and combat-struck regions. But many others are missing. They include an exquisite, rare golden tiara from the era of 5th-century warrior Attila the Hun that was stolen by Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Anger among civilians is rising in a majority Kurdish district in northwestern Iran that has become one of the hotspots of protests. The Associated Press spoke to six activists in the northern city of Sanandaj, 300 miles (500 kilometers) from the capital Tehran. They described an evolving protest movement that has shifted from mass gatherings to more scattered protests and other signs of civil disobedience amid a harsh government crackdown. Protests erupted after the burial of a 22-year-old woman who died in Iranian police custody and have persisted with protests in neighborhoods, schools, with burning tires and commercial strikes.

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing. She was the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers as they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people who were shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that's an election-year challenge to his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It’s a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect of rising energy prices in the closing weeks of the campaign season. Growth has fallen for two straight quarters, raising the specter of recession. Job gains have rolled on, but that's causing worries the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressive interest rate increases to temper rising consumer costs. And pump prices are a big concern now that OPEC and its partners have announced severe production cuts.

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Candidates who have to play to their party’s base during primaries or nominating conventions often shift toward the center when the time comes to seek support from a wider range of voters for the general election. But that hasn’t happened this election year for the Republicans running for Michigan’s top three statewide offices — governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The Nov. 8 election will test whether campaigns designed to resonate with the far-right and highlight strong ties to former President Donald Trump will be enough to win in a traditional swing state.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Many political watchers expected Gov. Kristi Noem to cruise to reelection this year in Republican-dominated South Dakota against a Democratic challenger without statewide experience. But Noem's frequent out-of-state travels on behalf of GOP candidates, as well as recent ethics stumbles, have given Democrats license to dream of an upset. Or perhaps make Noem's race against state lawmaker Jamie Smith close enough to raise questions about her viability on the national stage. Smith has cast himself as a moderate and so far has run a mostly upbeat campaign. The governor recently came out with an ad that tied Smith to President Joe Biden, who won 36% of South Dakota’s vote in 2020.

PARIS (AP) — The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice. Aviation industry heavyweights Airbus and Air France are charged with manslaughter in a trial that opens Monday over the crash in 2009 of Flight 447. The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities and had lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. The companies on trial — Airbus and Air France — insist they are not criminally responsible.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz may have talked himself into a death sentence. At his penalty trial last week, prosecutors played video recordings of jailhouse interviews Cruz had this year with mental health experts. He gave frank and sometimes graphic details about his 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his planning and his motivations. Lawyers not involved in the case say his statements may have caused some wavering jurors to vote for death. Jury deliberations are expected to begin Wednesday. The panel will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Restrictions are returning to telemedicine, an area of medicine that exploded in popularity early in the pandemic. Hospitals are warning doctors not to practice medicine in a state where they don’t have a license. That affects cancer patients and others who have grown to depend on video visits and other remote care. The Alliance for Connected Care says nearly 40 states and Washington, D.C., have ended emergency declarations that made it easier for doctors to use video visits to see patients in another state.