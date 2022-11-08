AP News Summary at 12:52 a.m. EST

GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive midterm races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election that centered on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc. Republicans held Senate seats in Ohio and North Carolina. A district-by-district fight was underway for control of the House, where Democrats held closely watched seats in moderate suburban districts from Virginia to Kansas and Rhode Island.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won another term, beating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. The 59-year-old Kemp earlier overcame attacks from Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out Kemp’s support among fellow Republicans and lured a primary challenger. Kemp emphasized the state’s economic strength and his moves to hand money back to voters. Abrams is 48-year-old lawyer whose earlier loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom. She proposed a broad range of plans she said would improve Georgians’ lives. Abrams lost despite raising more money than Kemp.

GOP’s Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats O’Rourke

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after a record spending that topped more than $200 million. Abbott capitalized on anxieties about crime and inflation against a hard-charging rival who took up the fight for voters soured by the Uvalde school massacre and the deadly failure of the state’s power grid in 2021. Abbott strengthened his position as a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender and secured his place as the state’s second-longest serving governor.

Arkansas rejects legalizing marijuana; Maryland approves

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. Voters in four other states also are deciding whether to approve recreational marijuana. Maryland approved legalization, making it the 20th state to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. The overall result could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. substances.

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. The business will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Twitter to add 'official' mark to verified big accounts

Twitter says it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts it currently verifies. The move is part of new owner Elon Musk's overhaul of the platform's verification system. Twitter on Saturday announced it will offer subscriptions that include the existing “blue check” for $7.99 a month. That will effectively do away with the verification system that's been in place since 2009. Experts have expressed concern that making the checkmark available to anyone for a fee could lead to impersonations and the spreading misinformation and scams. The gray label, which Musk has floated earlier, is an apparent compromise.

Myanmar tops Asian summit's agenda as global issues loom

BANGKOK (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are convening in Cambodia, faced with the challenge of trying to curtail escalating violence in Myanmar while the country’s military-led government shows no signs of complying with the group’s peace plan. U.S. President Joe Biden will attend the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations just as Washington and Beijing are increasingly jockeying for influence in the region. It sets the stage for the Group of 20 meetings in Bali that immediately follow and are expected to include Chinese President Xi Jinping and possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin, then the APEC economic forum in Bangkok. By attending the ASEAN summit in person, Biden will be able to push American interests and demonstrate Washington’s commitment to the region.

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the recovered debris of a North Korean missile fired toward the South amid a barrage of sea launches last week was determined to be a Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon that dates back to the 1960s. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that an analysis of the 3-meter (9.8 foot)-long wreckage fetched from waters near the Koreas’ eastern sea boundary on Sunday showed it was one of North Korea’s SA-5 surface-to-air missiles. The ministry said that a similar missile was used by the Russian military to execute ground attacks during its invasion of Ukraine.

Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. A representative for the band says he died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida. The Country Music Hall of Fame says that as a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist, Cook landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts between spring 1980 and summer 1982 alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook steered Alabama up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight."

Review: In 'Wakanda Forever,' an empire mourns and rebuilds

Made in the wake of tragedy, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. Like someone going through the stages of grief, Ryan Coogler’s movie is at turns mournful and rootless, full of rage and blessed with clarity, Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. In the fantastical Marvel Cinematic Universe where mortality is almost always a plaything, wrestling with the genuine article, in the death of T’Challa star Chadwick Boseman, makes for an unusually uncertain, soul-searching kind of blockbuster-scale entertainment. “Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters Thursday.