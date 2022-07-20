AP News Summary at 1:17 p.m. EDT

UK weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s record-breaking heatwave is spurring calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate after wildfires created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II. The country got a break Wednesday from the dry, hot weather that is gripping much of Europe as cooler air moved in from the west. The country hit a the record high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.4 Fahrenheit) Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England. Even so, travel was disrupted for a third day as rail operators repaired damage caused by the heat, and firefighters mopped up hotspots at the scene of Tuesday’s fires.

Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Elaine Luria of Virginia and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. Luria and Kinzinger are from different parties but agree emphatically that the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Kinzinger has already decided not to seek reelection after facing the prospect of taking on another Republican incumbent in a newly drawn district. Luria's swing district in the Norfolk area has been redrawn, and she faces a tougher reelection bid in November.

Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia. New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued an order directing Giuliani to appear before the special grand jury on Aug. 9 and on any other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta. Giuliani’s lawyer did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her investigation early last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request.

Uvalde schools look to fire Chief Arredondo after shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting nearly two months ago that killed two teachers and 19 students. The Uvalde school board announced Wednesday that it will consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo at a special meeting Saturday. The announcement comes amid massive public pressure. Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. According to the committee, Arredondo told lawmakers he didn’t consider himself the on-scene commander in charge and that his priority was to protect children in other classrooms.

'The mouth of a bear': Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia

NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Nearly 2 million Ukrainians refugees have been sent to Russia. Their journey starts not with a gun to the head, but with a poisoned choice: Die in Ukraine or live in Russia. Those who choose to live in Russia are then taken through a series of what are known as filtration points, where treatment ranges from interrogation and strip searches to being yanked aside and never seen again. Ukraine portrays these journeys as forced transfers to enemy ground, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations. An Associated Press investigation found that many refugees are indeed forced to embark on a surreal journey into Russia, subjected along the way to human rights abuses. It also found an underground network of Russians trying to help Ukrainians escape.

Indiana's GOP-run Legislature heading into abortion debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate are set to reveal how aggressive they want a special legislative session to go in further restricting abortions. Wednesday's announcement comes as the state has drawn attention over a 10-year-old rape victim who came from Ohio to get an abortion. Indiana will be among the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. Republican legislative leaders and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb have been tightlipped over whether they will push for a full abortion ban or allow exceptions, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life.

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, Trump and Pence will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in their fraught relationship. Trump and Pence could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run.

US rabbi reviving Jewish roots in her family's Italian town

SERRASTRETTA, Italy (AP) — From a tiny synagogue she fashioned from her ancestral home in a southern Italian mountain village, an American rabbi is keeping a promise made to her Italian-born father. She is reconnecting people in the region of Calabria to their Jewish roots. Those links were nearly severed five centuries ago when the Inquisition forced Jews to convert to Christianity. In the process, Rabbi Barbara Aiello is also helping Serrastretta, one of many Italian towns struggling with dwindling population. Thanks to her, the laughter of newly arrived children resounds in town. The rabbi helped bring Ukrainian war refugees, some with Jewish roots, to live in Serrastretta for now, and possibly permanently.

Officials: Starvation threat not over for Florida manatees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Fewer manatee deaths have been recorded so far this year in Florida compared to 2021 but wildlife officials caution that chronic starvation remains a dire and ongoing threat to the marine mammals. Between Jan. 1 and July 15, about 630 manatee deaths have been confirmed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. That compares with 864 during the same period last year, when a record number of manatees died mainly from a lack of seagrass food, which was decimated by water pollution; the five-year average of manatee deaths in that time frame is 481. Wildlife officials say manatees continue to face dwindling food options and many survivors are severely weakened by malnutrition.