AP News Summary at 12:58 p.m. EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo's police commissioner says the white gunman accused of a racist rampage at a supermarket planned to keep killing people if he had escaped the scene. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia spoke to CNN on Monday, while authorities investigated the massacre of 10 Black shoppers and workers as a potential federal hate crime or act of domestic terrorism. Gramiglia says the gunman even talked about shooting up another store. The accused gunman, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, ultimately surrendered to police who confronted him in the supermarket’s vestibule. He has been charged with murder.

The shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence. Authorities say the suspected gunman, who is white, specifically targeted a predominantly Black neighborhood. They say he shot 11 Black people and two white people at the store. Ten people died. For many Black Americans, the Buffalo shooting has stirred up the same feelings they faced after the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting and other attacks.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak. That is a once-unimaginable figure that only hints at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. The figure is based on data kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans who died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out. Some of those left behind say they cannot return to normal. They replay their loved ones’ voicemail messages. Or watch old videos to see them dance. When other people say they are done with the virus, they bristle with anger or ache in silence.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe is pushing to toughen its response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with Sweden joining Finland in deciding to seek NATO membership. And European Union officials are working to rescue proposed sanctions on Russian oil. A few EU members oppose an oil embargo. Ukrainian troops repulsed Russia’s attempted advances and even rolled back the front lines in places. In recent days, Moscow’s forces pulled back from around the northeastern city of Kharkiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked troops who pushed all the way to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian border guards said they defeated a Russian attempt to send sabotage and reconnaissance troops into the Sumy region, 90 miles (146 kilometers) northwest of Kharkiv.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden will follow neighboring Finland and apply for NATO membership because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move ends more than 200 years of military nonalignment in the Nordic nation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson made the announcement on Monday, calling it “a historic change in our country’s security policy” as she addressed lawmakers in the capital of Stockholm. She said Sweden was acting together with Finland, whose government announced Sunday it would seek to to join the alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland bu that “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is offering formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support to ease the nationwide shortage of baby formula. This comes as the administration works to bring the largest domestic plant back on line after it was shut down early this year due to safety issues. The White House says it is working with all major formula producers to boost production, including reaching out to their suppliers to encourage them to prioritize production and delivery of formula ingredients. The Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula that has forced parents of infants to go to significant lengths to feed their children.

PARIS (AP) — Elisabeth Borne has been appointed France’s new prime minister to become the second woman to hold the post in the country. The 61-year-old Borne, 61 succeeds Jean Castex whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection last month. Macron and Borne are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days. Borne is the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson who was prime minister in 1991-1992 under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand. Borne has served as Labor Minister in Macron’s previous government since 2020. Before that she was transport minister and then minister of ecological transition also under Macron.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order to deploy U.S. troops to Somalia amid heightened concerns about the country’s Islamic extremist rebels, known as al-Shabab. The move is a reversal of President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to remove nearly all 700 special operations forces that had been operating there. Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had requested the deployment. Austin had said it was needed “to reestablish a persistent U.S. military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against al-Shabaab, which has increased in strength and poses a heightened threat.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law. The 6-3 decision Monday divided the court along ideological lines as the justices agreed that the somewhat obscure section of the law violates the Constitution. The decision comes just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections is intensifying. The case may be important for some candidates for federal office who want to make large loans to their campaigns. The Biden administration had defended the provision as an anti-corruption measure, and in a dissent Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the majority, in striking it down, “greenlights all the sordid bargains Congress thought right to stop.”

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Major energy producing states from Alaska to Pennsylvania are reaping a windfall from soaring oil and natural gas prices, stoked by the war in Ukraine and the U.S.-led ban on Russian oil imports. The boost threatens to increase state and local governments' entrenched reliance on fossil fuels in their budgets, revenue that pays for schools, roads and policing. Officials say they realize the need to move toward cleaner energy sources that don’t contribute to climate change, but also say they will need a way to replace the tax revenue their states and communities receive from fossil fuel extraction.

