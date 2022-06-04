AP News Summary at 12:59 p.m. EDT

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies have begun a review of how they judge the will and ability of foreign governments to fight. American spy services underestimated Ukraine's will to fight while overestimating Russia's ability to overrun its neighbor, even as those agencies accurately predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would order an invasion. The agencies now face bipartisan pressure to review what they got wrong beforehand, especially after their mistakes in judging Afghanistan last year. U.S. intelligence continues to have a critical role in Ukraine, and as the White House ramps up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, officials are trying to predict what Putin might see as escalatory and the U.S. is seeking to avoid a direct war with Russia.

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

ZHYTOMYR, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. Just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968, during the Vietnam War’s deadliest year for U.S. forces. Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions that Moscow has focused on since its invading troops failed to take Kyiv early in the war. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges described the Russian strategy as a “medieval attrition approach” and said “these kinds of casualties are going to continue" until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries.

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott says it's restarted production at the Michigan factory that's tied to the ongoing baby formula shortage. The plant has been closed since February due to contamination, and that's led to nationwide supply problems for formulas needed to feed infants. The reopening isn't expected to have an immediate affect on availability. Abbott says it'll prioritize production of its specialty formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems. The company says it'll take about three weeks before new formula from the plant begins showing up on store shelves. The plant’s reopening is one of several actions expected to improve supplies, including federal deliveries of imported formula from overseas.

Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities

The recent surge of mass shootings in America has led to debates in faith communities over what is “pro-life.” Those advocating for more gun regulation are challenging conservative Christians pushing to abolish abortion and grant unlimited access to guns. Those who disagree insist the nation doesn’t have a “gun problem” but a “sin problem.” The partisan divides on abortion and gun rights are even starker after the recent mass shootings in New York, California and Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to issue a ruling that could overturn legal abortion at the federal level.

Online pro-gun extremism: 'Cool for active shooter stuff'

As Americans reel from mass shootings, law enforcement officials and experts on extremism are taking increasing notice of the sprawling online space devoted to guns and gun rights. That includes gun forums, tactical training videos, websites that sell unregistered gun kits and social media platforms where far-right gun owners swap practical tips and talk of dark plots to take their weapons. It’s an ecosystem rich with potential recruits for extremist groups exploiting the often blurry line separating traditional support for a Constitutional right from militant anti-government movements that embrace racism and violence.

Tulsa shooting puts focus on waiting periods for gun buyers

SEATTLE (AP) — The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, are again putting the focus on gun control measures such as waiting periods to buy firearms. Advocates say such measures can provide authorities with time to complete background checks and create a “cooling off” period for people who might pose an imminent danger. The gunman who killed his surgeon, another doctor and two others this week in Tulsa bought an AR-style rifle hours beforehand. Just nine states and Washington, D.C., have explicit waiting periods before people can purchase at least some types of firearms. Gun-rights advocates say such laws hinder people who seek guns to protect themselves.

Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Jubilee concert

LONDON (AP) — Two future monarchs will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace. Saturday is the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen’s son and grandson, will address a live audience of 22,000 and millions more watching on television. The event featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys will take place in a temporary amphitheater outside the palace. The 96-year-old monarch isn’t expected to attend the evening outdoor event, with rain in the forecast. The sovereign, who has had problems moving around recently, also opted not to attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

College athletes push mental health to the forefront

At least five college athletes took their own lives in the spring, sparking concerns that schools were not doing enough for some of their higher-profile students. It isn’t clear whether U.S. college athletes are taking their lives at a higher rate than others in their age range. The NCAA declined to share with The Associated Press whether it tracks athlete suicides. But universities are starting to pay closer attention to the mental health of their athletes, and it’s partly because the current generation is advocating for themselves and their teammates.

Scouts sell off camps under strain from sex abuse suits

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (AP) — As the financially struggling Boy Scouts sell off a growing number of campgrounds — conservationists, government officials and others are scrambling to find ways to preserve them as open space. The land sales are filling the gap of declining enrollment and helping fund a proposed national bankruptcy settlement designed to pay thousands of victims of child sexual abuse. It’s unclear how much land belongs to the Boy Scouts, partly because it's owned by local scout councils. But evidence in the Scouts' bankruptcy trial indicate there are about 2,000 properties that could be worth as much as $10 billion. Local land trusts have begun working with state and federal officials to find money to buy the land, some of which is also being sought by developers.

