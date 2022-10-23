AP News Summary at 12:59 p.m. EDT

Russia's defense chief warns of "dirty bomb" provocation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's defense chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow has struggled to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and built defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere. Russia ‘s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had phone calls Sunday with his counterparts from the United States, Britain, France and Turkey. In its readout of Shoigu's call with the latter three, the Russian Defense Ministry noted that he voiced concern about “possible Ukrainian provocations involving a ”dirty bomb," a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste. Britain and France denied the allegations.

Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s atomic energy agency has alleged that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary’s network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests. Sunday's hack comes as Iran continues to face nationwide unrest first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in police custody. On Sunday, Iran’s leading teachers’ association reported that sit-ins canceled classes at multiple schools across the country in protest over the government’s crackdown on student protesters.

Militants attack hotel in Somali port city of Kismayo

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police say gunmen have stormed a hotel in the center of the Somali port city of Kismayo, shortly after an explosives-packed car exploded at the hotel’s gates. Officials said the gunmen were still inside the Tawakal Hotel and security forces were on the scene. The attack began when a car driven by a suicide bomber rammed the entrance gate of the hotel and then exploded, police officer Abshir Omar told The Associated Press by phone. A number of small businesses along the street were destroyed. There was no immediate word on casualties. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Legal experts say the antics of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year won't help him win an appeal. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six homicide counts. He's representing himself at trial. Every day he argues with Judge Jennifer Dorow, refuses to recognize his own name or the state's jurisdiction, and mutters that the proceedings are unfair. Legal observers say if he's convicted none of it will help him on appeal. They say Dorow has treated him fairly and made a meticulous record of the proceedings.

2 cops head to trial for aiding George Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd are heading to trial on state aiding and abetting counts in what will be the third and likely final criminal trial stemming from the Black man's death. Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao. They are charged with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. They are already convicted of federal counts for violating Floyd’s civil rights and have started serving their federal sentences. Many witnesses in their state trial testified in their federal trial, and at the state trial against their former colleague, Derek Chauvin. Yet there will be some differences as the case unfolds.

Skydiver dies in Tennessee high school football pregame jump

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped Friday at the David Crockett High School football stadium in Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from the nearby town of Gray. Jump TN, a company in Greeneville, told news outlets in a statement that the man worked with the company and had done more than 1,500 jumps. The company said observers and witnesses did not notice anything unusual about the jump or his parachute deployment. Officials have not yet released the identity of the skydiver.

Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack by a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York. Andrew Wylie told the Spanish language newspaper El Pais in an article published Saturday that Rushdie suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 wounds to his chest and torso in the attack that harmed the eye and left a hand incapacitated. A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in the Aug. 12 attack as Rushdie was being introduced at the Chautauqua Institution.

Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won't take live TV testimony from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is indicating it won't consider letting Donald Trump testify live on television about the direct role that congressional investigators say he played in trying to overturn the 2020 election. The committee has taken the extraordinary step of subpoenaing the former president and is demanding his testimony under oath next month. To avoid a protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions live. But Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee's vice chair, says the committee won't allow Trump’s testimony to turn into a “food fight." She says the committee will take action if he doesn’t comply.

No. 3 Tennessee revival has Vol faithful believing like 1998

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Volunteers are proving just how quickly a traditional powerhouse can rebound despite seeming lost for well over a decade. Tennessee football hit the rockiest of bottoms in late January 2021. There was no athletic director, and no coach after 10 were fired for serious NCAA violations. Players rushed toward the transfer portal to escape Knoxville. Chancellor Donde Plowman says those were some dark moments. Now the third-ranked Vols are 7-0 and off to their best start since winning the national championship in 1998. Tennessee is an example of how so much can change in just 21 months.

Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in New York City. The Trump Organization is accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars. Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case but is not charged with anything. He isn't expected to testify or attend the trial. The Trump Organization says it did nothing wrong.