AP News Summary at 2:00 a.m. EDT

A turbulent US this July 4, but many see cause to celebrate

Independence Day arrives at a time when the United States is roiled by hearings over the Jan. 6 insurrection, awash in turmoil over abortion and guns and struggling to maintain the common bonds that keep it together. Yet many also see cause for celebration: The pandemic continues to be on the wane and, despite its faults, America’s democracy survives. July 4 marks the nation's 246th birthday and anniversary of independence from English rule. It’s a day when people of all stripes flock to parades, devour hot dogs at backyard barbecues and gather under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks.

Jan 6 panel: More people turn up with evidence against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the House Jan. 6 committee says more witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Capitol insurrection following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump. Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger says “there will be way more information" in two public hearings this month and to “stay tuned,” because people are emerging “every day.” Hutchinson testified that Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol where they rioted. She also said then-White House counsel Pat Cipollone was concerned that Trump would face criminal charges if Trump joined them.

3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say three people were killed and three others are in critical condition after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen. Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen says the three victims in Sunday's attack are a man in his 40s and “two young people.” Thomassen says a 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting. He tells reporters there is no indication that anyone else was involved, though police aere still investigating. Thomassen says it is too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting. It happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia. According to witnesses, when the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede.

Russia claims control of pivotal eastern Ukrainian province

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has claimed control over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of Moscow’s grinding war. The General Staff of Ukraine’s military reported Sunday that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province. Ukraine's president acknowledged the withdrawal in his nightly video address but said his forces would return with more modern weapons. If confirmed, Russia’s complete seizure of Luhansk would provide its troops with a stronger base from which to press their advance in the Donbas. Russian President Vladimir Putin is bent on capturing that region in a campaign that could determine the course of the entire war.

Hope and despair: Kathy Gannon on 35 years in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kathy Gannon has reported on Afghanistan for the AP for the past 35 years, during an extraordinary series of events and regime changes that have rocked the world. Through it all, the kindness and resilience of ordinary Afghans have shone through for her – which is also what has made it so painful for her, she says, to watch the slow erosion of their hope. Gannon says she has always been amazed at how Afghans stubbornly hung on to hope against all odds, greeting each of several new regimes with optimism. But by 2018, a Gallup poll showed that the fraction of people in Afghanistan with hope in the future was the lowest ever recorded anywhere. It didn’t have to be this way, Gannon says.

Video shows Akron police kill Black man in hail of gunfire

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again. Akron police released video Sunday of the pursuit and killing of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. The mayor called the June 27 shooting “heartbreaking” while asking for patience from the community. It isn't yet clear how many shots were fired by the eight officers who were involved, but Walker sustained more than 60 wounds.

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of a glacier in Italy's Alps has broken loose and killed at least six hikers and injured nine others. Alpine rescue service officials provided the death toll Sunday evening and said it could take hours to determine if any hikers might be missing, with unconfirmed reports saying there could be as many as 15 unaccounted for. The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the area of Marmolada peak involved helicopters and rescue dogs. On Sunday night, the corps posted a phone number for callers whose loved ones might not have returned from excursions near the glacier.

4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A fourth crew member has been rescued after a storm sunk an engineering vessel two days earlier. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday that the crew member’s situation is stable. Search and rescue operations continue for the 26 still missing of the 30-strong crew on board the China-registered floating crane Fujing 001. The vessel snapped in two and sank Saturday during the tropical storm Chaba, which intensified into a typhoon before making landfall in Guangdong province in southeastern China. Chab hit Fujing 001 about 180 miles south of Hong Kong. Meanwhile, in the northern Chinese province Hebei, eight people sheltering from a rainstorm Saturday were killed after a decorative building structure fell from about 40 feet.

3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia’s largest city faces more flooding. Torrential rain since Friday has caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks. The excess water means parts of the city of 5 million people are facing a fourth flooding emergency in 18 months. Emergency officials said Monday the current flooding is likely to be worse than the others and affect areas that stayed dry in the earlier floods. Some places received 3 feet of rain in the past 24 hours. Rain is forecast all week.

