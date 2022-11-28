AP News Summary at 2:00 a.m. EST

Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI (AP) — Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures have called for China’s powerful leader to resign. That's an unprecedented rebuke. It came as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove away demonstrators in Shanghai who called for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule. Hours later, people rallied again in the same spot. Police again broke up the demonstration, and a reporter saw protesters under arrest being driven away in a bus. The protests began Friday and have spread to cities including the capital, Beijing, and dozens of university campuses. They are the most widespread show of opposition to the ruling party in decades.

Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election

PHOENIX (AP) — Six Arizona counties will decide Monday whether to certify 2022 election results. Some Republicans are pushing officials not to officially approve a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions across the country. That’s not been the case in Arizona, which was a hotbed for efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the the 2020 election and push false narratives of fraud. Two Republican-controlled Arizona counties have voted not to certify. They deferred a final decision until Monday, the last day it’s allowed under state law.

McCarthy's pursuit of speaker's gavel comes at a high cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is in the fight of his political life as he seeks enough GOP backing to become the next speaker of the House. The California congressman is grinding through the promises and proposals, cajoling and deal-making necessary to win over reluctant colleagues. He needs at least 218 votes to become Democrat Nancy Pelosi's successor. The overtures McCarthy is making include the symbolic and the substantive, but often come with a political cost. For example, he's promised to restore the committee assignments of a far-right Republican, Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, and take them away from some high-profile Democrats. McCarthy remains confident of garnering enough support, saying that “we'll get there.”

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say shelling by Russian forces has hit several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews scramble to restore power, water and heating from widespread strikes. With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday, analysts predicted that wintry weather could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has been raging since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago. State power grid Ukrenergo said electricity producers are now supplying about 80% of demand, up from 75% a day prior. Russian rockets hit unspecified railroad facilities in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, on Sunday. No injuries were immediately reported.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal’s loss to Uruguay in Russia four years ago, even if it doesn’t carry the same stakes. Uruguay’s 2-1 win knocked Portugal out of the World Cup. The most Monday’s group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the round of 16 for the fourth time in his career. Meanwhile, Brazil plays Switzerland without star Neymar, who injured his ankle in Brazil's opening match. Cameroon faces Serbia and Ghana can be eliminated if it loses to South Korea.

City to hold vigil honoring those killed in Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has scheduled a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Walmart store. Monday evening's remembrance comes six days after the rampage that claimed six lives in the city of about 250,000 people near the Virginia coast. Six others were wounded. The rampage marked the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Police said the shooter at the Walmart was a supervisor. He left behind a note that claimed he was harassed and pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked. He died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A white gunman who targeted a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood is expected to plead guilty to killing 10 people and wounding three others. Payton Gendron is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court on Monday. Lawyers for the victims' families say that they were told weeks ago that Gendron plans to plead guilty to all counts in a 25-count grand jury indictment that includes a charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate. That charge carries a life sentence upon conviction. The 19-year-old also faces separate federal hate crime charges that could carry a possible death sentence.

Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Two people were extricated from a small plane early Monday in Maryland, several hours after they crashed into power lines, causing widespread outages in the surrounding county. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane was secured to the tower at 12:16 a.m. and the first occupant was removed from the plane at 12:25 a.m. The second occupant was out at 12:36 a.m. He said both men suffered “serious injuries” from the crash and that hypothermia was also an issue. Both men were transported to local trauma centers with non-life threatening injuries, Goldstein said. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m.

What headline? 'Gaslighting' Merriam-Webster's word of 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Merriam-Webster has chosen “gaslighting” as its word of the year for 2022. Lookups for “gaslighting” on the dictionary company's website increased this year by 1,740% over 2021. Merriam-Webster's Peter Sokolowski tells The Associated Press exclusively ahead of Monday's unveiling that lookups were pervasive all year long. Typically there's a single event that drives searches. The word refers to a form of psychological coercion. Merriam-Webster, chooses its word of the year based solely on data. Sokolowski and his team weed out evergreen words most commonly looked up to gauge which word received a significant bump over the year before.

Sibling unease dogs Prince William's 'Earthshot' US trip

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales will make their first trip to the U.S. in eight years this week, hoping to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators. But the trip will likely be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media. William and his wife, Catherine, will travel to Boston on Wednesday for three days of public engagements before announcing the prize winners on Friday. Boston, birthplace of John F. Kennedy, was chosen to host the second annual prize ceremony because the late president’s 1962 “moonshot” speech inspired the prince and his partners to set a similar goal for finding solutions to climate change and other environmental problems by 2030.