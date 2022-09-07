AP News Summary at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been focusing on the future. In the past Flynn was part of the effort to overthrow the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. He's used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shelling has resumed in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. Russian and Ukrainian officials blamed each other. The attack Wednesday comes a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe. A Ukrainian regional governor said Russians fired on a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian authorities said the city where the power plant is located is in a blackout because Ukrainian shelling had damaged a power substation. The fighting near the plant has caused international alarm amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case

Elon Musk will be able to include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower as he fights to get out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, but Musk won’t be able to delay a high-stakes October trial over the dispute, a judge ruled Wednesday. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, denied Musk’s request to delay the trial by four weeks. But she allowed him to add evidence related to whistleblower allegations by former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, who is scheduled to testify to Congress next week about he company’s poor cybersecurity practices.

Raised with trauma, Sandy Hook survivors send hope to Uvalde

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The survivors who were able to walk out of Sandy Hook Elementary school nearly a decade ago want to share a message of hope with the children of Uvalde, Texas: You will learn how to live with your trauma, pain and grief. And it will get better. They know it will be hard to say they are from Uvalde. That well-meaning adults will sometimes make the wrong decisions to protect you. That grief can be unpredictable, and different for everyone. Now on the cusp of adulthood, some survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke with The Associated Press about how they grew up with trauma and share the advice they have for students in Uvalde, Texas.

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The escape of the Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the Navy's biggest corruption scandals is as stunning and brazen as the case itself. U-Haul trucks were seen at his home in a tony San Diego neighborhood before Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared. Nearly a dozen US federal, state and local agencies were searching for Francis on Tuesday. But officials acknowledged he may already be in Mexico with the border only a 40-minute drive from the home he escaped.

Why was suspect in Canadian stabbing rampage on the streets?

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — The manhunt for one of two brothers wanted in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Canada is raising questions of why the suspect -- an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence -- was out on the streets in the first place. Myles Sanderson, 32, was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of over four years on charges that included assault and robbery. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, though the details were not immediately clear.

Biden to channel Kennedy in his push for a cancer 'moonshot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has calls “this generation’s moonshot." Biden’s speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday will come on the 60th anniversary of his predecessor’s speech outlining his vision for putting the first man on the moon. The White House said Wednesday that Biden will outline what his administration is doing to “end cancer as we know it.” The issue is personal for Biden, whose son Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden launched the cancer moonshot the following year when serving as vice president.

Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation

NEW YORK (AP) — A skeleton from 31,000 years ago may be the earliest evidence found of an amputation surgery in humans. According to a study published Wednesday in Nature, the remains show a child from Indonesia who had part of their left leg cut off on purpose. The prehistoric patient recovered from the surgery and lived for at least six more years. The remaining leg bone shows a clean cut, which scientists say means the leg wasn't bitten off by an animal or crushed in an accident. The study may show that early hunter-gatherers paid more attention to health care than previously thought.

New rental? How to turn a bland space into a personal haven

It can be tough to make a rental space your own. Most rental agreements stipulate that you can’t permanently change anything. You might try striking up a conversation with your landlord to talk about potential changes and perhaps offer to foot the bill. But there also are a lot of temporary tweaks and little personal touches that you can add after just a trip to the hardware store. Removable wallpaper can jazz up everything from walls and ceilings to stair risers, backsplashes and appliances. Convertible furniture can create defined spaces where there were none. Changing knobs, handles or showerheads can help change the feel of a room.