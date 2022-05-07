AP News Summary at 2:08 p.m. EDT

Ukraine braces for attacks, evacuates more from steel mill

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The war in Ukraine has wracked the country’s southern coast as Russian forces fire cruise missiles at the city of Odesa and bombard a steel mill in the port of Mariupol housing Ukrainian civilians and fighters. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says all women, children and older adults have been evacuated from the plant, a key Russian war objective that has long been under siege. Russia hopes to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. However, Ukraine’s military have flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that has become a symbol of resistance.

Supreme Court leak shakes trust in one more American pillar

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been clear in recent years that people in the United States don't have much faith in their institutions. Polling shows that public opinion of Congress is dismal. Views of the presidency aren't great. Even the question of whether American democracy is working gets a worrying answer. The Supreme Court has been an exception. It's traditionally enjoyed higher public esteem than the other branches of government. But that standing has diminished as the court has come to be seen as more political. Now, the leak of the justices' tentative vote to strike down the constitutional right to abortion has deepened suspicions that the high court is becoming politicized.

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 majority, and they gave varying answers to senators when asked for their views on the abortion case.

Sinn Fein hails 'new era' as it wins Northern Ireland vote

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein has won the largest number of seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time. With almost all votes counted from Thursday's election, Sinn Fein has secured 27 of the assembly’s 90 seats. The Democratic Unionist Party has 24. The historic win means Sinn Fein is entitled to the post of first minister in Belfast for the first time since Northern Ireland was founded as a Protestant-majority state in 1921. Sinn Fein seeks a united Ireland and has long been linked to the Irish Republican Army. But the party kept unification out of the spotlight this year during a campaign that was dominated by the skyrocketing cost of living.

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear all-covering clothing in public, and threatened to punish their male relatives in cases of noncompliance. The decree Saturday evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001. The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community. That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead

HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of the missing in Cuba’s capital are desperately searching for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 26 people. They checked the morgue and hospitals, and if unsuccessful, they returned to the partially collapsed Hotel Saratoga. A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at the 96-room hotel. The 19th-century structure in the city’s Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening. The Cubadebate news site reported that Havana officials put the death toll at 26 Saturday.

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden's parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California. There, she had little contact with the outside world. She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens. She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey. Her long journey in recovery isn't unique _ others who've survived shootings grappled with trauma for years. Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don't have the same resources.

Unprecedented gusts expected to fan wildfires in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday and over the next several days as the largest fire burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. The blaze already has left many families homeless and thousands of residents have evacuated rural areas of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Forecasters warn that gusts over the weekend could top 50 to 60 mph. Firefighters in preparation have spent days building fire lines and aircraft have dropped fire retardant in strategic spots in an effort to keep flames from reaching the small northeastern city of Las Vegas and villages on the fire's other fronts.

He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — There’s not much room for middle ground in the testimony thus far from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife. One of them is lying. Heard has not yet finished telling the jury her side of things. Her testimony will continue May 16 after the trial _ which has already stretched on for four weeks _ resumes after a one-week break. Then she will face what one can safely assume will be an aggressive cross-examination. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for libel over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Fred Savage dropped from 'The Wonder Years' amid allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fred Savage has been dropped as an executive producer and director of “The Wonder Years” amid allegations of inappropriate conduct, the show’s production company has confirmed. 20th Television did not immediately provide any additional details. "The decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years,’” according to a statement Saturday. A spokesperson for Savage did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Savage, 45, was a child star when he appeared in the original series. A new version of the show premiered last fall.

