AP News Summary at 2:01 p.m. EDT

Cheney's defeat end of an era for GOP; Trump's party now

WASHINGTON (AP) — Liz Cheney’s resounding election defeat marks the end of an era for the Republican Party. Her loss to a Trump-backed challenger is the most high-profile political casualty yet as the GOP transforms into the party of Trump. What's next for the three-term congresswoman is uncertain. The daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney is making it her mission to ensure Donald Trump never again returns to the Oval Office, calling him a danger to democracy. She may run for the White House herself. But the Congress she leaves behind will be shaped in Trump's image.

Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is imploring fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI over the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home. And Pence is denouncing calls by some of the former president’s allies to defund the FBI, saying that is “just as wrong” a push by Democratic activists to shift money from police. Pence also says he'd give “due consideration” if asked to testify before the House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence's pleas for restraint come as law enforcement officials warn of an escalating number of violent threats targeting federal agents and government facilities since agents last week searched Mar-a-Lago.

WHO chief: Lack of help for Tigray crisis due to skin color

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has described the persistent crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as “the worst disaster on Earth” and asked if the reason global leaders haven't responded is due to “the color of the skin" of the people who live there. In an emotional statement on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Ukraine conflict has the global community potentially “sleepwalking into a nuclear war,” but he argued the situation in his home country is far worse. The conflict in Ethiopia began in November 2020, and little humanitarian aid has arrived since Tigray forces retook much of the region. Tigray's 6 million people are essentially cut off from the world.

Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

Two former Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks have been ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds of people they victimized in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history. A federal judge awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to plaintiffs in a long-running civil suit against the judges. In what came to be known as the kids-for-cash scandal, Mark Ciavarella and another judge, Michael Conahan, shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and accepted $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of two for-profit lockups.

Prosecutor: R. Kelly trial about singer's 'hidden' side

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s federal trial on allegations that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial and enticed girls for sex is about the R&B singer’s “dark” and “hidden” side, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday. Kelly’s attorney said not to accept the portrayal of her client as “a monster.” Kelly rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer. He's charged in federal court in Chicago with enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial at which he was acquitted.

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians’ vulnerability and the Ukrainians’ capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, and an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up Tuesday. Ukrainian authorities have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alluded to Ukrainian attacks behind enemy lines after the latest blasts, which Russia blamed on “sabotage.” Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to stage attack on the country in the war that began Feb. 24.

Attack on Rushdie shows divisions among Lebanese Shiites

BEIRUT (AP) — The stabbing of author Salman Rushdie has laid bare divisions in Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim community. It has pitted a few who are denouncing the violence against fervent followers of the Iran-backed Shiite militant Hezbollah group who have praised the attack. One Rushdie defender has received death threats. The attack struck close to home among Lebanon’s Shiites. Rushdie's assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, is a dual Lebanese-U.S. citizen, and his father lives in a village in Hezbollah-dominated southern Lebanon. Matar’s mother has said she believes her son’s visit to the village of Yaroun in 2018 turned him into a religious zealot.

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators, the golden eagle. Scientists say the species is teetering on the edge of decline and worry that proliferating wind turbines could push them over the brink. Golden eagle wingspans can reach 7 feet — ideal for floating on thermal drafts as they search for their prey. But it also puts them in competition for the wind resources energy companies want. U.S. wildlife officials are encouraging companies to enroll in a program that allows them to kill some eagles in exchange for reducing eagle deaths elsewhere.

Article on 'fat' Arab women sparks uproar over body-shaming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An article in The Economist about the prevalence of obesity among Arab women has triggered torrid criticism on social media, as well as a defamation lawsuit from an Iraqi actress whose photo was used to illustrate how Arab women are more prone to putting on weight. Twitter users blasted the report as misogynistic. Local rights groups issued denunciations. Some Arab writers were appalled by what they described as demeaning stereotypes and centuries-old prejudices. While activists and analysts acknowledge an epidemic of obesity in the Arab world, the case of actress Enas Taleb and ensuing uproar has thrown a light on the issue of body-shaming that is deeply rooted yet rarely discussed in the region.

Bank of America's overdraft fees down 90% under new policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America says the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks. The nation’s largest banks are moving away from the practice of charging exorbitant fees on what are mostly small-dollar purchases after years of public pressure. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Associated Press that he expects whatever residual income the bank earns from overdraft fees will come from small businesses using overdraft fees as a convenience. .