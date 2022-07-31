AP News Summary at 2:14 p.m. EDT

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say a small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people. The attack prompted the cancellation of ceremonies honoring Russia’s navy there. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility. But the seemingly improvised, small-scale nature of the attack raised the possibility that it was the work of Ukrainian insurgents trying to drive out Russian forces. In other developments, one of Ukraine’s richest men, a grain merchant, has been killed in what Ukrainian authorities say was a carefully targeted Russian missile strike on his home.

Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

BOSTON (AP) — The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. His last two were as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport. Russell was a Hall of Famer, five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. He won with defense and rebounding and waged battles with Wilt Chamberlain. Russell also marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with boxer Muhammad Ali when he refused military induction.

Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Some people lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, and many didn't have much to begin with. The rains brought another blow to a region that is among the poorest in America. In a state where coal production has plunged by some 90% since 1990, good jobs have long been hard to come by. Experts say support networks that extended families have built will be important as the region recovers from massive flooding that wiped out homes and businesses and engulfed small towns. But they also say the road to recovery will be long and hard. The death toll stood at 26 on Sunday, and Gov. Andy Beshear says it is expected to rise.

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Major wildfires in California and Montana have grown substantially as firefighters worked to protect remote communities amid hot, windy weather across the U.S. West. The conditions Sunday create the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest as erratic lightning storms swept through the region. The blaze grew to more than 80 square miles just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area near the Oregon line. In northwest Montana, a blaze sparked in grasslands near the community of Elmo grew to more than 11 square miles after advancing into forest. Crews also battled a fire in Idaho.

Manchin demurs on Biden in 2024 and Dem majorities this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is declining to endorse Joe Biden if the president seeks a second term in 2024 and is refusing to say whether he wants Democrats to retain control of Congress after the November elections. Manchin, who's one of the Democrats’ most conservative and contrarian members, made his comments during interviews on the Sunday news shows. He also expressed hope that fellow Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will back the party's package of climate, health care and tax initiatives that Manchin helped negotiated. She joined Manchin last year in forcing cuts and changes in larger versions of the plan. Support from every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate is needed to overcome anticipated unanimous Republican opposition.

States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some states have moved ahead with plans of their own to boost child care subsidies after a national effort by Democrats in Washington stalled. New York lawmakers passed a budget in the spring that calls for $7 billion to make child care more affordable over the next four years. New Mexico raised income eligibility for subsidies to the highest level of any state. Rhode Island lawmakers provided subsidies for child care workers and a tax credit to help pay for child care. Some New York lawmakers say they want to eventually make child care freely available as early as kindergarten.

Parkland trial a rare, curtailed look at mass shooting gore

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Few Americans outside law enforcement ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation’s worst mass shootings. In most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during their attacks. They never make it to court. That makes the penalty phase in the trial over the 2018 murders of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School unusual. Images of the horrific aftermath are being shown in court, but only to jurors, and to a small group of journalists. Some people believe the public should see such images also, so they can understand the carnage AR-15s and similar guns cause. Others say that would cause emotional harm to the victims’ families and perhaps stoke future mass shootings.

Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor says in a letter Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence. After Biden tested positive on Saturday, he canceled upcoming plans to travel and hold in-person events. He's isolating for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The 79-year-old Biden first tested positive on July 21. He was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid and he had ended his isolation on Wednesday.

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It’s made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, on the outskirts of Omaha, allowed themselves a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs. But nine years later they still live much as they always did. Many other winners haven't been as lucky, suffering personal setbacks and lawsuits or becoming the victims of scams. The latest winner of a big jackpot came Friday, when a single ticket sold in Illinois matched the numbers for a $1.337 billion Mega Millions prize.

Why Louvre's Mona Lisa keeps a smile: Paris' cooling system

PARIS (AP) — Perhaps the reason why the Mona Lisa maintains her famously enigmatic smile is that she benefits from one of Paris’ best-kept secrets: An underground cooling system that’s been helping her cope with sweltering heat that has broken temperature records in Europe. The little-known network lies underneath Europe’s biggest “urban cold” system in the French capital. Water is pumped from one of three locations lying by the Seine. These units need electricity to function, and in this case, it's 100% renewable energy from solar panels and wind turbines. Paris City Hall has signed an ambitious contract to triple the size of this network by 2042 to 252 kilometers (157 miles) and make it the largest in the world.