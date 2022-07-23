AP News Summary at 2:02 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack. The Justice Department also watched with interest as each of the eight sessions revealed new information that could figure into a potential prosecution of the ex-president. The House committee exposed or fleshed out behind-the-scenes scheming that revealed the lengths Trump and his enablers wanted to go to keep him in power. Though the summer hearings are over, more are expected in the fall as inquiry gathers new evidence.

UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency

LONDON (AP) — The chief of the World Health Organization says the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that qualifies as a global emergency. The head of the U.N. health agency made the decision to issue the declaration Saturday after WHO’s expert committee didn't reach a consensus. Monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades. It wasn't known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May. That's when authorities detected epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries.

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. A Ukrainian spokesperson described Saturday’s attack as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the deal. The Ukrainian military says two Russian cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others. Elsewhere, Russia fired missiles Saturday at an airfield and railway in central Ukraine, killing at least three people, while Ukraine launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied region. Russian forces are blocking 1,200 vehicles carrying fleeing Ukrainians, and a local official says four people have died waiting in the high heat.

Supreme Court leak probe: So many questions, so few answers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than 24 hours after the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach.” Since then? Pretty much silence. The Supreme Court won’t say whether it's still investigating. The court also won’t say whether the leaker has been identified or whether anyone has been disciplined. Or whether an outside law firm or the FBI has been called in. Or whether the court will ever offer an accounting of what transpired. Or whether it's taken steps to try to prevent a repeat. To these and other emailed questions, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said by email: “The Court has no comment.”

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely has contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test. That's according to an update from his doctor. The BA.5 variant is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year. It's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor writes in his latest update on Biden’s condition that the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden’s treatment plan “in any way.” Biden tested positive on Thursday. He's been isolating in the White House residence since then.

Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park has exploded in size and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. California fire officials said Oak Fire began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday morning had spread across 10.2 square miles by Saturday morning. Fire officials called the blaze “explosive" and fueled by hot weather and bone dry vegetation. About 1,700 area residents were put under mandatory evacuation orders Friday night. Meanwhile, firefighters have made significant progress against another wildfire that began July 7 in Yosemite National Park and burned into the Sierra National Forest.

Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park

Police say 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The victims from Cedar Fall, Iowa, were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. The the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lulu Schmidt. Investigators have provided no motive for the attack, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska. Sherwin's body was found in a wooded area of the park with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

From 'an attempted coup' to chaos, searing moments of Jan. 6

Through eight hearings, 20 live witnesses and dozens of hours of recorded testimony, the House Jan. 6 committee has focused its case squarely on former President Donald Trump. The committee has disclosed stunning evidence about the Capitol insurrection over six weeks of hearings. It has laid out in vivid detail what it calls an “attempted coup” by Trump as he desperately sought to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Culling material from more than 1,000 witnesses, lawmakers have shown that officials inside the government fought Trump’s schemes at every turn, calling them “nuts” and “unhinged.” From jaw-dropping testimony to shocking video and never-before-seen documents, revelations came fast during the tightly scripted hearings.

Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe Florida Man has finally met his match. Meet Florida Sheriff. On any given day one or more of the state’s 67 sheriffs step into the social media spotlight, taking on the common criminal in news conferences that often go viral. Take Bob Johnson in Florida's Panhandle who recently invited residents to gun safety classes so they could learn to more accurately shoot at suspected home invaders. Or Wayne Ivey who broadcasts a regular “Wheel of Fugitive” show over in Melbourne. Or Lee County's Carmine Marceno whose news conferences are often made-for-YouTube productions. Then, there's Polk County's Grady Judd who targets drug dealers, prostitution rings, gangs and human traffickers in his folksy Southern drawl.