AP News Summary at 2:03 a.m. EST

Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The meeting takes place amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Both men are coming into the highly anticipated meeting in Indonesia with bolstered political standing at home. White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict between the two nations, but relations between the U.S. and China have become increasingly strained throughout Biden’s presidency.

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city. Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force. Kherson, however, still lacks electricity and running water and has shortages of food and medicine. Residents said Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week.

Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.

Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape. Newly elected members of Congress are arriving for Monday's orientation week and leadership elections. But control of the House is still undecided and leadership is in flux. Amid jarring election disappointments, Republicans are meeting behind closed doors for leadership elections. The path ahead is rocky for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The coming week also begins a potentially consequential year-end session with bills on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. All this as former President Donald Trump is set to announce his own 2024 presidential bid, potentially dividing the GOP.

Turkey arrests 1, suspects Kurdish militants behind bombing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's interior minister says police have arrested a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul. He said Monday that initial findings indicate that Kurdish militants were responsible for the attack. Six people were killed and dozens others wounded in Sunday’s explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 21 others were detained for questioning. Soylu also blamed the United States, saying a condolence message from the White House was akin to a “killer being first to show up at a crime scene.” He said the attack would be avenged.

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin their talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” But the summit’s focus on topics such as health, sustainable energy and digital transformation is likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions. While the U.S. and its allies square off against China, emerging economies like India, Brazil and host Indonesia walk a tightrope between bigger powers.

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success. “Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum in Bali on Monday when asked what an up-and-coming “Elon Musk of the East” should focus on. He also touched briefly on criticism of his stewardship of Twitter since he took it over for $44 billion last month. Musk was speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies taking place on the Indonesian resort island. He joined the conference by video link.

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS (AP) — Transportation investigators are trying to determine why two historic military planes were seemingly in the same place at the same time just before they collided at a Dallas air show, killing six people. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed.

New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand (AP) — How do you stop a cow from burping? It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it’s the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. And the answer could have profound effects on the health of the planet. More specifically, the question is how to stop cows, sheep and other farm animals from belching out so much methane. New Zealand scientists are coming up with some surprising solutions that could put a big dent in animal emissions. Among the more promising are selective breeding, genetically modified food, methane inhibitors, and a potential game-changer, a vaccine. Because farming is central to the economy, about half of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions come from farms, compared to less than 10% in the U.S.

Flying home for the holidays will cost you more this year

If you're looking for airline tickets or a hotel room around the holidays, you'll probably pay more than you did the last time you traveled over Thanksgiving or Christmas. Part of the reason is that airlines are still operating fewer flights than in 2019 even though passenger numbers are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. That's squeezing the supply of seats. Hotels are charging more to cover high labor costs. Rates for car rentals aren’t as crazy as they were during much of 2021, although supplies could be tight in some cities. U.S. consumers are facing the highest inflation in 40 years, but that's not preventing them from traveling.