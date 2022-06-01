AP News Summary at 2:04 p.m. EDT

Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe. Irma died in the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school and Joe died two days later from a heart attack after visiting his wife’s memorial. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed May 24 when the 18-year-old gunman burst into their classroom and started shooting. The litany of visitations, funerals and burials for his victims began Monday and will continue into mid-June. At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders.

West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western nations promised more and more advanced arms to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battled a grinding Russian offensive that was closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. will unveil a new weapons package later in the day that will include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.” Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better equipped military.

Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall -- or longer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration foresees unnecessary deaths if lawmakers don’t approve billions of dollars more to brace for the pandemic’s next wave. Yet the push to provide the money is in limbo in Congress. It's the latest victim of election-year gridlock that’s already stalled or killed a host of Democratic priorities. President Joe Biden’s request for funds for vaccines, testing and treatments has run into opposition from Republicans. And the GOP has complicated the election-year fight by fusing it with the politically precarious issue of immigration. If the issue isn't resolved soon, the next best chance of handling it may not come until the fall.

Sanctioned Russian oligarch's megayacht hides in a UAE creek

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the dusty, northern-most sheikhdom of the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s largest yachts sits in a quiet port. So far, it has avoided the fate of other luxury vessels linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs. The 118-meter (387-foot) Motor Yacht A also shows the UAE’s neutrality amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. The country remains a magnet for Russian money and its oil-rich capital sees Moscow as a crucial OPEC partner. Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, the UAE has offered a refuge for Russians, both those despairing of their country’s future as well as the mega-wealthy concerned about Western sanctions. The superyacht belongs to Andrey Melnichenko, an oligarch worth some $23.5 billion.

Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard said she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax. The verdicts are expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. To reach a verdict, the seven-person civil jury has to come to a unanimous decision. Depp accused Heard of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harm perpetrated by the state and recommending ways to address those wrongs. The recommendations include expanding voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods. The report to be released by the state Department of Justice marks the halfway point for the two-year reparations task force. The task force voted in March to limit reparations to descendants of enslaved and free African Americans who were in the United States at the end of the 19th century.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss 'shame,' outcome of Oscar slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband’s Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment on “Red Table Talk,” her Facebook Watch show. She discussed her hair-loss disorder, alopecia, saying that thousands of others with it reached out to her after the Oscars. Wednesday's “Red Table Talk” guests included the mother of a 12-year-old who was bullied over her hair loss and killed herself. Pinkett Smith also addressed her husband Will Smith's on-stage slap of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Smith smacked the comedian after he joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. She said she hopes the two men can “heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two special prosecutors have decided not to charge a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy in the fatal shooting of a man sleeping in a park. The prosecutors announced Wednesday that they didn’t find sufficient evidence to charge Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Mensah in Jay Anderson Jr.’s death in 2016. Their finding echoes Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge Mensah, who was then a Wauwatosa police officer. Mensah found Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in a park and said he shot him because he thought Anderson was reaching for a gun. Anderson was one of three people Mensah killed during his five years as a Wauwatosa officer.

Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, says he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN in a brief interview Wednesday that he’s speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Also Wednesday, the district announced that students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. Plans are still being finalized on where students will attend classes in the fall.

